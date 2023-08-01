eSpark Launches AI-Powered Choice Texts, the Next Evolution of Personalized Reading Lessons

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eSpark, an online supplemental curriculum provider for K-5 math and reading, has released Choice Texts, the next evolution in personalized learning.

eSpark released Choice Texts, the next evolution of reading instruction powered by A.I. and driven by student choice.

This new approach to reading instruction is powered by artificial intelligence and driven by students' individual choices and interests. With Choice Texts, students become co-creators of the reading passages used in their standards-aligned lessons, resulting in deeper engagement, better outcomes and a truly student-centered experience.

eSpark worked directly with teachers and students throughout development to ensure Choice Texts would support critical classroom priorities while being compelling for students at all levels. By generating a personalized text for each student in real time, eSpark is helping even the most reluctant readers get excited about learning.

"The response is honestly emotional in a way I haven't experienced with other product work before. eSpark has always been about differentiation, and now we're taking it to the next level. We're giving students more control and agency over how they learn," remarked Ray Lyons, eSpark's vice president of product.

That level of agency and playful personalization drives increased engagement, focus and stamina at every step in the learning process. Research has consistently shown that engaged students learn more, and there is ample evidence that more student choice equates to higher levels of motivation and engagement.

"This is something so unique and powerful. Giving my students the ability to create a text based on their interests has made them enjoy practicing reading skills significantly more," said Michelle Bolker, a third-grade teacher from Denver, Colorado. "One student, who typically doesn't have much interest in reading, asked if he could create another story right after finishing the quiz!"

eSpark employs strong content moderation within its product, eliminating any privacy, security, or age-appropriateness concerns that may be present when students use tools like ChatGPT directly. This makes Choice Texts the ideal fit for educators looking to explore AI in a safe and secure way.

Choice Texts is available now to all eSpark Premium members. Teachers are encouraged to try it at https://www.esparklearning.com/choice-texts .

About eSpark: eSpark is a leading provider of standards-aligned math and reading curriculum for enrichment, intervention and acceleration. Founded in 2010, eSpark is used in over 14,000 schools spanning all 50 states and meets all evidence-based intervention requirements under ESSA.

Web: www.eSpark.com

CONTACT: Kelsey Jern, kelsey@esparklearning.com

View original content:

SOURCE eSpark