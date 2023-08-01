Cracking the Code: Revenue Grid and Pavilion Join Forces to Expose Revenue Leakage

Industry leaders collaborate to provide in-depth insights and strategies for effective revenue leakage prevention

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid , the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, and Pavilion, the leading global community for revenue executives, today announced the release of their new e-book titled "Understanding Revenue Leakage: Causes, Costs, and Cures." The e-book aims to help sales leaders and revenue professionals identify, address and prevent revenue leakage within their organizations.

In today's competitive business landscape, revenue leakage poses a significant challenge for companies across all industries. According to research conducted by EY , every company loses up to 5% of realized EBITA to leakage annually. Recognizing the importance of tackling this issue, Revenue Grid and Pavilion joined forces to provide a comprehensive resource that offers practical strategies and expert insights.

"We are thrilled to partner with Pavilion in releasing this e-book on understanding revenue leakage," said Vlad Voskresensky, founder and CEO at Revenue Grid. "This collaboration combines our expertise in revenue intelligence with the deep tactical knowledge of Pavilion's community of top go-to-market leaders to provide sales leaders with actionable strategies for preventing revenue leakage. By addressing this critical issue, organizations can unlock their revenue potential and achieve sustainable growth."

Revenue leakage can occur in many ways across an organization, often stemming from issues like poor pipeline visibility, dropped balls in the sales process and wasted time on non-selling activities. For instance, consider a small business handling roughly 100 leads per month, but with a low lead-to-opportunity conversation rate of only 20%. Based on our customer data, we've identified an estimated revenue leakage of approximately $153,600 each year.

This amount represents the potential revenue lost from unconverted opportunities, considering their 50% win rate on open deals and an average deal size of $5,000.

Research shows that sealing the revenue leaks in your pipeline can cut go-to-market (GTM) costs by 32% and boost conversion rates by 25%. Moreover, addressing these leaks leads to continuous process improvement and enhanced revenue intelligence over time.

"Revenue leakage is a common challenge in sales organizations, but with the right strategies and tools, it can be effectively addressed," said Sally Duby , a member of the board of directors at Revenue Grid. "This e-book shows leaders firsthand how they can improve pipeline visibility, streamline workflows and maximize productivity to mitigate revenue leakage and achieve consistent success."

With a focus on revenue intelligence and data-driven approaches, the e-book offers actionable solutions to the common causes of revenue leakage. In addition, the e-book features exclusive interviews with sales and revenue leaders who share their experiences in managing and reducing revenue leaks within their organizations. By delving into real-world examples and success stories, readers can gain the knowledge necessary to address revenue leakage and drive sustained success in their own companies.

"Understanding Revenue Leakage: Causes, and Cures" is now available for download on the Revenue Grid website. To access the e-book and learn more about Revenue Grid's revenue intelligence solutions, visit here .

