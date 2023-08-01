ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF PARANZA, A NEW RESTAURANT HELMED BY MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF MICHAEL WHITE

~Meaning "Small Fishing Boat" in Italian, Paranza is a Coastal Italian Fine Dining Experience at The Cove~

PARADISE ISLAND, The Bahamas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantis Paradise Island welcomes Paranza, the highly anticipated restaurant by celebrated Michelin-starred chef Michael White. A love letter to Italy offering innovative Italian regional cuisine, Paranza serves as a fine dining experience at The Cove, the resort's elegant all-suite retreat. Paranza marks another milestone in Atlantis' 25th anniversary this year, as Chef White joins Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu) and José Andrés (Fish) in making Atlantis the only resort destination in the region with three Michelin star-rated chef concepts.

Chef Michael White at Paranza Atlantis Paradise Island, The Cove (PRNewswire)

Michael White is an accomplished chef awarded both James Beard and Michelin honors. He has garnered critically acclaimed success for his culinary achievements, including the popular restaurants Ai Fiori, Osteria Morini, and Marea, which The New York Times gave a glowing three-star review. With an impressive portfolio of premium dining experiences, Chef White is globally renowned for his coastal Italian cuisine and gifted artistry toward ingredient-driven cooking. Most recently, he opened Lido Restaurant at The Four Seasons at The Surfside Club in Miami and served as executive chef of The Lambs Club in New York City.

At Paranza, Chef White's menu spotlights a medley of house-made pasta, an abundance of seafood, and his modern take on Italian classics, creating a symphony of flavors that showcase his passion for regional Italian cuisine. The menu starts with Crudo, featuring signature dishes such as Ricciola, amberjack with citrus Fresno chilis and basil; Detice, red snapper with Ligurian olives and finger lime; and Scampi, langoustine with fennel, lemon confit, and oscietra caviar.

Antipasti menu items include Manzo, truffled beef tartare with Parmigiano-Reggiano and bottarga; Polipo grilled octopus with pancetta borlotti beans and rosemary vinaigrette; and Frittura di Paranza, crispy calamari and shrimp with zucchini with lemon tocco.

With Primi, dishes lean into classic Italian fare: Linguine with squid ink, mixed seafood, Calabrian chili paste and breadcrumbs; Ferretti with red wine braised octopus, bone marrow, and basil and Risotto, acquerello rice with lobster, shrimp, and calamari. Entrées include Cernia, brioche-crusted strawberry grouper with cipollini, fennel, and saffron brodetto; Pesce Spada, grilled swordfish with Sicilian caponata, zucchini, and salsa pepe uva; and Tagliata, prime skirt steak with potato tortino, chiodini mushroom, and red wine sugo, among others. Desserts close out the experience with updated versions of classics, including Torta, dark chocolate mousse cake with vanilla gelato, Semifreddo, strawberry semifreddo with nougat and caramel and Cocco, coconut rice pudding with tropical fruits and macadamia nuts, and a selection of sorbet and gelato.

"Paranza at Atlantis Paradise Island is the most important opening in my culinary career since Marea," said Chef Michael White. "Paranza offers an opportunity for me to express my passion for the delicate intricacies of coastal Italian cuisine while exploring new flavors and tastes of the region. Expanding into the Bahamas and becoming part of the culinary landscape of Atlantis Paradise Island is simply an opportunity of a lifetime," says Chef Michael White.

"As the only resort in the region to have three standalone Michelin chef experiences, Atlantis Paradise Island's incredible food and beverage team continues to be a culinary leader by introducing trailblazing concepts and offerings that cater to a variety of traveler tastes," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. "With Paranza, Chef White skillfully captures the essence of Italian coastal cuisine, adding another wonderful dining option for our guests."

Award-winning design studio, Jeffrey Beers International, created Paranza's design, inspired by both the Bahamas' gorgeous vibrant azure waters and white sand beaches and Italy's dramatic coastline and sophisticated communities. Upon arrival, guests enter a winding walkway that leads to the discovery of the patio, which sits underneath a wooden pergola and faces the stunning vista of Atlantis' famous Royal Towers. The expansive outdoor patio unfolds into the main dining space, permeated with earthy hues of cerused oak, smoky blues and bright cognacs. Handsome fixtures include hand-blown blue glass, custom lighting, oversized antique mirrors framed in iron arches and more. Three family-style tables are perched adjacent to the bar area, while a custom wine wall for temperature-controlled red varietals serves as a focal point to the entry of Paranza's private dining room, which features additional bespoke design elements, including oversized brass light fixtures in the shape of seashells.

Paranza complements Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th-anniversary celebrations throughout 2023. A multimillion-dollar renovation of The Royal Towers, a reimagined Atlantis Casino, and a series of experiential programming and partnerships mark a new era for the world-famous resort.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island and Paranza, please visit atlantisbahamas.com , @atlantisbahamas and @paranzaatlantis .

About Atlantis Paradise Island:

Throughout 2023 Atlantis Paradise Island is rolling out bold multimillion-dollar renovations and exciting new partnerships throughout the resort – from a complete renovation of The Royal Towers to a reimagined Atlantis Casino and much more. The resort's 25th anniversary launches a new chapter for the first-of-its-kind celebrated entertainment resort and destination, ensuring that travelers will continue to experience the best at Atlantis Paradise Island, with stunning accommodations, innovative cuisine and extraordinary events ranging from live musical performances and concerts to internationally acclaimed food and wine festivals.

Atlantis features five unique lodging options: the grand iconic towers of the recently renovated The Royal, family-friendly accommodations at The Coral, water-side villas at Harborside Resort, all-suite luxury accommodations at The Cove, and residential-style accommodations at The Reef. All resort guests can book bespoke offerings using Atlantis' Sapphire Services, with curated itineraries showcasing the culture and beauty of The Bahamas.

Guests at Atlantis can choose from over 20 dining options, from beachside bites to upscale dining venues. With the opening of Chef Michael White's coastal Italian restaurant Paranza at The Cove, Atlantis is the only resort in the region with three Michelin star-rated chefs: White, Nobu Matsuhisa and José Andrés. Also debuting in 2023 are Shake Shack, the brand's first Caribbean outpost, and Silan by Chef Alon Shaya.

Aquaventure, one of the world's largest waterparks, is a 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides with 14 pools and five miles of white sand beaches in the center of Atlantis. The resort is also home to the largest open-air marine habitat in the world, with over 65,000 aquatic animals from 250 species making their home in natural ocean-fed lagoons and habitats, including Dolphin Cay , the unparalleled marine animal conservation and education center created to provide guests with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn more about some of nature's most friendly mammals.

Atlantis has committed to a meaningful connection with the ocean, marine life, sustainability, and environmental stewardship through its purpose-led efforts with Dolphin Cay and the Atlantis' Blue Project Foundation (ABPF) , the resort's nonprofit 501©3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com .

Paranza at Atlantis Paradise Island (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlantis Paradise Island