ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE NOW ACCEPTING 2023 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD NOMINATIONS

ORANGE PARK, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA) is accepting nominations for Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPAs) through December 1. Road owners may apply at www.driveasphalt.org/awards.

Each year since 2001, the APA has recognized state DOTs and local agency road owners for asphalt pavements that meet stringent PPA criteria. In 2021, APA expanded the awards to include PPA: By Performance, PPA: By Design, and PPA: By Conversion.

The original award, now known as PPA: By Performance, recognizes road owners for high-performing asphalt pavements that may not have been specifically designed as Perpetual Pavement but have lasted at least 35 years without a structural failure and have an average interval between resurfacing of no less than 13 years. To date, APA has recognized 181 PPA: By Performance winning pavements in 32 U.S. states. These winning pavements average 46.42 years old at the time of recognition, with the oldest still serving the traveling public well after 91 years.

The two newer awards honor asphalt roads purposely and conscientiously designed to reflect the characteristics of Perpetual Pavement: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers. Qualified asphalt roads that are newly designed and constructed over new subgrade that meet Perpetual Pavement criteria will earn a PPA: By Design, while PPAs: By Conversion will be presented to new asphalt roads constructed over an existing road that are nominated and meet the same Perpetual Pavement requirements.

All three PPAs recognize asphalt designs that contribute to sustainable infrastructure. Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials. Asphalt roads can be engineered to last indefinitely with only routine maintenance and periodic surface renewal. Perpetual Pavements use fewer natural resources and offer road owners and users what they want most – an economical, smooth pavement that serves the community for decades.

Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluate the nominations and validate the results. Winning agencies are presented with a coveted engraved crystal obelisk.

Nominations for each of the PPAs are accepted between August 1 and December 1 of each year. Visit www.driveasphalt.org/awards and click Perpetual by Performance, Perpetual by Design, or Perpetual by Conversion to learn more about these prestigious awards and to nominate your project today.

Media Contact:

Michelle Kirk

904-446-0758

mkirk@asphaltroads.org

View original content:

SOURCE Asphalt Pavement Alliance