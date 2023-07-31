TOPLINE PRO ANNOUNCES $12M IN SERIES A FUNDING TO RESHAPE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY IN HOME SERVICES

Leveraging AI, Topline Pro Scales to Help the Millions of Small Home Service Businesses Succeed

NEW YORK, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topline Pro , a Generative AI platform enabling home services professionals to manage and scale their businesses online, today announced $12M in Series A funding led by Forerunner Ventures (Brian O'Malley) along with support from Bonfire Ventures (Jim Andelman), TMV (Soraya Darabi), BBG Ventures (Susan Lyne).

Topline Pro is democratizing the key building blocks for managing and growing a Home Services business, which is uniquely possible through AI advancements. The platform enables pros, from general contractors to landscapers, to be discovered, trusted and booked — repeatedly. Topline Pro's mission is to ensure more home service business owners succeed by providing all the tools and resources they need, so pros can focus more on their craft versus the operational overhead of running a small business.

Topline Pro's intuitive interface empowers pros to efficiently and seamlessly manage and grow business by helping them:

Build a thriving online presence through custom generated content, from personalized social media content to a custom website and online ads, while syncing content to and from local listings

Gain trust and showcasing experience through robust reviews collection, response and showcasing capabilities

Get paid online, schedule and book business, and develop meaningful customer relationships

Topline leverages generative AI across its suite of offerings so business owners can focus more on their craft and doing work in the field, instead of sinking time and energy into growing and managing the business in the background. To date, the platform has generated over $180M in business across thousands of businesses in nearly all 50 states.

"Topline Pro is akin to a Shopify for Home Services businesses," said Brian O'Malley, Managing Director at Forerunner Ventures. "By building a vertical stack for this ecosystem, Topline has the opportunity to bring this underserved category online and empower greater economic opportunity."

Until the creation of Topline Pro, the home service market was mostly served through marketplaces and intermediaries for connecting homeowners with service providers. The prevailing system and solutions has been inefficient and expensive, where business owners have no other option but to pay significantly for leads without any guarantee of winning the work. Topline Pro believes in tipping the power back towards Home Services small business owners, where they have more control and resources to grow and operate their business directly.

"Home Services businesses are part of the backbone of the American economy and an industry that consumers rely on for the safety and comfort of their home, but the space has been overlooked for far too long due to structural and cultural dynamics, such as market fragmentation and misplaced stigma," said Nick Ornitz, CEO and Co-founder of Topline Pro. "Topline Pro is on a mission to help millions of home service business owners in the more than $500Bn market be more likely to succeed.".

Topline Pro will use the recent funding to further expand Generative AI capabilities across the existing suite of tools, build out additional product offerings, and expand their team across multiple roles in engineering, product, customer success, marketing and sales.

Topline Pro ( toplinepro.com ) is a platform that empowers service based small businesses to get discovered, build trust, and get booked, repeatedly. Topline Pro utilizes generative AI to automate the creation of a SEO optimized website and ongoing online engagement along with tools that streamline operations from booking to payment. Topline Pro enables the business owner to own the relationship with their customers and grow their business while focusing on what they do best, exceptional service in the field. Topline Pro has generated over $180M in business across thousands of businesses in nearly all 50 states.

