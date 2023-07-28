Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP Announces UnitedLex Data Breach Lawsuit Investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising: Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, a national leader in data breach and privacy cases, is investigating potential claims against UnitedLex resulting from a data breach that exposed the personal information of current and former employees.

UnitedLex Corporation Data Breach

What is UnitedLex Corporation: UnitedLex based in Overland Park, KS, is a data and professional services company that works with law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of litigation and investigations, intellectual property, contracts, compliance and legal operations.

What happened: On July 11, 2023, UnitedLex started notifying current and former employes via mail that employment information was stolen and offered for sale on an online hacking forum. The hacker claimed to have leaked over 200 GB of files.

What information was accessed: The stolen information includes:

Current and former employee names;

Social Security numbers;

Financial account information;

Benefits information; and

Dependent Social Security numbers.

The hacker selling this information also claims to have confidential and proprietary information from UnitedLex's clients.

What can you do: If you were impacted by the breach and wish to seek a free legal consultation, you can contact Stueve Siegel Hanson.

Stueve Siegel Hanson attorneys have represented data breach victims in many of the largest data breach cases in history, including cases against Equifax, T-Mobile, and Capital One. The firm's Data Breach and Privacy class action practice has received local and national recognition, including being named among Law360's Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year.

