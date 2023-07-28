ProfNet Expert Alerts for July 28, 2023 Also in This Edition: Media Industry News

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below are experts from the ProfNet network who are available to discuss timely issues in your coverage area.

(PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewsfoto/ProfNet) (PRNewswire)

EXPERT ALERTS

BMI & Alternative Health Metrics

Cardiac Death in Young Athletes

Restorative Practices in Education

MEDIA JOBS

Publishing Editor, WSJ. Magazine & Style – Dow Jones (NY)

Digital Designer, WSJ. Magazine & Style – Dow Jones (NY)

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES

Social Media: A Journalist's (Not So) Secret Weapon

Women's Health: 2 Standout Feminine Hygiene Blogs to Know About

BMI & Alternative Health Metrics

Robin Masheb, PhD

Professor of Psychiatry

Yale School of Medicine

"If your clinician is measuring and making healthcare decisions solely on your BMI, they are not accounting for many factors affecting weight including age, race, ethnicity, gender and muscle mass."

The American Medical Association says BMI is an imperfect health metric. Alternative measures, like the Weight and Eating Quality of Life (WE-QOL) Scale, can offer a clearer picture of an individual's health.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/robin-masheb-7b57b26b/

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/robin-masheb/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Cardiac Death in Young Athletes

Christina Allen, MD

Professor of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation

Yale School of Medicine

"Reports suggest that about 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 80,000 young athletes die of sudden cardiac death each year. hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and anomalous origin of a coronary artery being the two most common causes of sudden cardiac death in the United States. Bronny is extremely lucky to have had USC medical staff immediately available to resuscitate him- they recognized and treated and transported him which is the key to survival."

Bronny James suffered sudden cardiac arrest during basketball practice Monday. Sudden cardiac events are rare, but serious, for young athletes.

Website: https://medicine.yale.edu/profile/christina-allen/

Media contact: Sean McCabe, sean.mccabe@yale.edu

Restorative Practices in Education

Dr. Mamie Pack

Managing Principal of Healthy Learning

Western Governors University's School of Education

"Research shows when implemented effectively, restorative practices improve the learning environment, promote positive relationships, and promote safety, inclusion, and respect. Restorative practices integrate effective social-emotional learning initiatives along with diversity and inclusion best practices. The goal is to create an environment where faculty are trained, supported, nurtured, and encouraged to engage in professional learning, act with integrity, assume responsibility for student learning, respond?to the needs of a diverse education population and the greater community, and collaborate effectively with others."

Restorative Practices in Education

Website: https://www.wgu.edu/lp/teach/wgu/school-education.html

Media contact: Mark Toth, mark.toth@wgu.edu

MEDIA JOBS:

Following are links to job listings for staff and freelance writers, editors and producers. You can view these and more job listings on our Job Board: https://www.cisionjobs.com/jobs/united-states/

OTHER NEWS & RESOURCES:

Following are links to other news and resources we think you might find useful. If you have an item you think other reporters would be interested in and would like us to include in a future alert, please drop us a line at profnetalerts@cision.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: A JOURNALIST'S (NOT SO) SECRET WEAPON. While social media presents some challenges, its multifaceted capabilities make adoption essential for today's journalists.

WOMEN'S HEALTH: 2 STANDOUT FEMININE HYGIENE BLOGS TO KNOW ABOUT. This week, as we look ahead to World Conservation Day and Self Care Day, we're recognizing a few feminine hygiene blogs that promote period positivity and sustainability for the industry.

PROFNET is an exclusive service of PR Newswire.

To contact ProfNet: profnet@profnet.com or 800-776-3638, ext. 1

Source: ProfNet

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ProfNet