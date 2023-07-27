The Wolf Electric Truck is a Fun-To-Drive EV

IRVINE, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha), a pioneering force in electric vehicle technology, presents the values of its Move Humanity® vision ahead of the world premiere of the Wolf electric truck driving prototype. Alpha has been a gamechanger in the industry, captivating consumers who want to experience the joy of driving in electric vehicles.

"The Wolf truck is driven by The Heart of everyone who is passionate about creating a positive change for humanity. This is the vision of Alpha which we seek to achieve with our electric vehicles," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha's philosophy is inspired by the warm and welcoming essence of California, where the company was born and headquartered in Irvine. The company aims to infuse the spirit of California in the driving experience of the Wolf truck. The soon to be unveiled world premiere will reveal the truck in action across the beautiful dessert landscapes of Southern California.

"The Wolf truck is more than just a weekend adventure vehicle; it's a car you would want to drive every day and make great memories that will last a lifetime," continued Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha's is committed to making accessible electric vehicle solutions by revolutionizing the automotive value chain and improving upon traditional methods. The heart of Alpha lies in the passion and excitement of those who have embraced their vision.

Alpha invites viewers to experience the Wolf truck premiere and learn more about the company's cultural ethos driving their innovation on July 31, 2023.

About Alpha Motor Corporation

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an award-winning American automobile company focused on manufacturing mobility solutions that Move Humanity®. We innovate sustainable transportation for the wellness of people and our environment by implementing advanced automotive technologies and disruptive industrial practices. Based in Irvine, California, Alpha is committed to creating the kinds of electric vehicles we believe the world has always wanted to see but that have not existed – until now.

