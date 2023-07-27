Wacoal Introduces Shape Revelation™: Bras and shapewear engineered for specific breast and body shapes

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wacoal, the nation's leading designer intimate apparel brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of the revolutionary Shape Revelation™ Collection. Wacoal continues to build upon their commitment to delivering the perfect fit for every body. Shape Revelation™ offers a first-of-its-kind assortment of bras and shapewear with innovative features crafted to address the specific needs of three breast shapes and two body shapes.

Over the past five years, there has been an abundance of messaging in the intimates category surrounding inclusivity, which has focused on a single style offered in a range of sizes and colors. This approach never benefits the customer it only simplifies manufacturing. "At Wacoal, we are stripping back what inclusive means and getting to its core. To be inclusive, you need to honor differences," says Miryha Fantegrossi, SVP of Merchandising and Design. She continues, "bras designed in easy stretchy fabrics that can cover everybody don't support anybody properly. All aspects of a bra must work in harmony with a woman's breast shape, to truly enhance how she looks and feels. This requires a deep knowledge of construction, patternmaking and the female form. Our NYC-based design team has those skills and has put them to the test in creating the Shape Revelation™ Collection."

In 2021 Wacoal disrupted the intimates industry with mybraFit™, a digital tool that determines bra size within minutes and delivers a personalized recommendation of Wacoal bras. Today, they are taking this concept of "Size + Shape = Your Best Bra Fit" one step further with the introduction of the Shape Revelation™ Collection, which makes it easy to shop by breast shape and body type, enabling women to experience a close-to-custom fit. "For the launch, we focused on the three most prevalent breast shapes. Our vision is to expand as we see consumer interest," says Miryha Fantegrossi.

The Shape Revelation™ Collection includes three bras and five shapewear pieces:

The Pendulous Underwire Bra features cups with a bonded panel that wraps around the sides and bottom to provide ultimate lift and all the support you need for your shape.

The Uneven Underwire Bra features adjustable front straps that allow you to align your breast tissue as needed for even support.

The Shallow Top T-Shirt Bra features cups with a custom-shaped pad that restores volume.

The Hourglass Hi-Waist Thigh Shaper, Shaping Brief, and Low Back Thigh Shaper are cinched at the waist with more room in the hips and bottom.

The Straight Hi-Waist Thigh Shaper and Shaping Brief are designed to be slimmer at the hips and have more room at the waist to fit a straighter frame.

Shape Revelation™ Collection will be available for purchase starting July 27 online at wacoal-america.com and in Wacoal retail stores located in The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey and King of Prussia® in Pennsylvania.

