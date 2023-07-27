Federated Hermes, Inc. reports second quarter 2023 earnings

Q2 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.81

Total assets under management reach a record high of $704.0 billion

Money market assets reach a record $509.0 billion

Board declares $0.28 per share dividend

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.81 for Q2 2023, compared to $0.64 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $72.2 million for Q2 2023, compared to $57.7 million for Q2 2022.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $704.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $72.1 billion or 11% from $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $3.0 billion or less than 1% from $701.0 billion at March 31, 2023. Total average managed assets for Q2 2023 were $705.3 billion, up $87.4 billion or 14% from $617.9 billion reported for Q2 2022 and up $25.9 billion or 4% from $679.4 billion for Q1 2023.

"In the second quarter, Federated Hermes benefited from a breadth of investment offerings and robust client relationships, as record assets under management were again driven by money market asset increases from the prior quarter," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors showed interest in Federated Hermes' international equity offerings and strategies that rely on our proprietary MDT quantitative models. For the second consecutive quarter, we also saw more than $1 billion of net flows into our core multisector bond strategies, which seek attractive opportunities by allocating across investment-grade corporate, high yield, structured product, municipal and international sectors."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2023. During Q2 2023, Federated Hermes purchased 1,236,199 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $43.4 million.

Equity assets were $83.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $2.0 billion or 2% from $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and down $0.6 billion or 1% from $83.6 billion at March 31, 2023. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes International Leaders Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $87.4 billion at June 30, 2023, up $1.1 billion or 1% from $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022 and down $0.1 billion or less than 1% from $87.5 billion at March 31, 2023. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2023 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Collective Investment Fund and Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $21.6 billion at June 30, 2023, down $0.2 billion or 1% from $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $0.4 billion or 2% from $21.2 billion at March 31, 2023.

Money market assets were a record $509.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $69.3 billion or 16% from $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $3.2 billion or 1% from $505.8 billion at March 31, 2023. Money market fund assets were a record $364.0 billion at June 30, 2023, up $66.0 billion or 22% from $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022 and up $6.7 billion or 2% from $357.3 billion at March 31, 2023.

Financial Summary

Two transactions impacted Q2 2023 results, with the net after-tax impact of these two transactions resulting in a loss of approximately $800,000.

In the first transaction, a shareholder in a private equity fund sold a portion of their investment to a third-party. As part of the terms of this sale, $25.1 million of carried interest was recorded as revenue, $17.5 million was recorded as related compensation expense and approximately $175,000 was recorded as professional service fee expense.

In the second transaction, as part of a restructuring of an infrastructure fund, Federated Hermes purchased certain limited partners' rights to receive future carried interest at fair value, which was calculated by a third-party to be approximately $9.8 million. This expense is included in Other expense.

Due to the restructuring, an existing clawback risk on previously earned carried interest was removed, resulting in revenue recognition of $14.2 million of carried interest, as well as $8.8 million of related compensation expense.

The purchase of limited partners' carried interest rights and related legal and professional fees were not deductible for tax purposes. As a result, the effective tax rate of 27.4% in Q2 2023 was higher than the expected rate of 24%-26%.

Total carried interest and performance fee revenue for Q2 2023 was $39.4 million, of which $25.5 million was recorded as compensation expense and paid to the other carried interest holders.

Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022

Revenue increased $67.2 million or 18% primarily due to an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $36.9 million, including $24.6 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, an increase in revenue due to higher average money market assets and the elimination of voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

During Q2 2023, Federated Hermes derived 54% of its revenue from long-term assets (28% from equity, 15% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset, and 11% from fixed-income), 45% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $61.2 million or 22% primarily due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $24.4 million and an increase in distribution expense due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers and higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $24.8 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022 compared to a minimal change in the market value of investments in Q2 2023.

Q2 2023 vs. Q1 2023

Revenue increased $51.0 million or 13% primarily due to an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $38.0 million, including $25.9 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, and an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets.

Operating expenses increased $37.8 million or 13% due to increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $25.7 million and an increase in other expense due to fund reorganization costs.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $5.2 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q1 2023 compared to a minimal change in the market value of investments in Q2 2023.

YTD 2023 vs. YTD 2022

Revenue increased $124.6 million or 18% primarily due to the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an increase in revenue from higher average money market assets and an increase in total carried interest and performance fees of $38.2 million, including $24.4 million of carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term assets.

For the first half of 2023, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from long-term assets (30% from equity, 12% from fixed-income and 11% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 46% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $117.4 million or 23% primarily due to an increase in distribution expense resulting from the elimination of voluntary yield-related fee waivers and increased compensation expenses resulting from consolidated carried interest vehicles of $24.3 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $43.9 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2023 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments for the same period in 2022.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

There were no voluntary yield-related fee waivers during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $9.5 million and $85.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $9.0 million and $66.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $0.5 million and $18.8 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 28, 2023. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 28, 2023. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 48660. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $704.0 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 5th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

1) As of June 30, 2023.

2) Morningstar, June 30, 2023. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2023.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.



Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2022 to

Q2 2023

Quarter Ended % Change

Q1 2023 to

Q2 2023

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022

March 31, 2023 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 310,337 $ 258,043 20 %

$ 263,982 18 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 85,199 70,182 21

79,180 8 Other service fees, net 37,696 37,783 0

39,027 (3) Total Revenue 433,232 366,008 18

382,189 13













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 159,883 128,086 25

136,878 17 Distribution 97,086 84,243 15

93,333 4 Systems and communications 22,074 18,446 20

19,972 11 Professional service fees 19,099 13,976 37

16,220 18 Office and occupancy 11,404 10,512 8

12,874 (11) Advertising and promotional 5,109 4,736 8

4,342 18 Travel and related 3,835 3,328 15

3,231 19 Intangible asset related 3,418 3,091 11

3,326 3 Other 12,935 7,272 78

6,847 89 Total Operating Expenses 334,843 273,690 22

297,023 13 Operating Income 98,389 92,318 7

85,166 16













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 5,289 (19,308) 127

10,312 (49) Debt expense (3,118) (3,350) (7)

(3,125) 0 Other, net (15) (13) (15)

122 (112) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 2,156 (22,671) 110

7,309 (71) Income before income taxes 100,545 69,647 44

92,475 9 Income tax provision 27,543 18,889 46

21,009 31 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 73,002 50,758 44

71,466 2 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 827 (6,899) 112

1,865 (56) Net Income $ 72,175 $ 57,657 25 %

$ 69,601 4 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.64 27 %

$ 0.78 4 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 84,930 85,563



84,875

Diluted 84,939 85,563



84,875

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.28 $ 0.27



$ 0.27



1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.5 million, $3.1 million and $3.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2023, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 574,318 $ 491,037 17 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 164,378 143,689 14 Other service fees, net 76,725 56,046 37 Total Revenue 815,421 690,772 18







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 296,761 262,051 13 Distribution 190,420 132,804 43 Systems and communications 42,046 37,940 11 Professional service fees 35,320 27,444 29 Office and occupancy 24,278 21,835 11 Advertising and promotional 9,451 7,468 27 Travel and related 7,066 5,123 38 Intangible Asset Related 6,743 6,425 5 Other 19,781 13,415 47 Total Operating Expenses 631,866 514,505 23 Operating Income 183,555 176,267 4







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 15,601 (29,909) 152 Debt expense (6,243) (4,571) 37 Other, net 107 68 57 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 9,465 (34,412) 128 Income before income taxes 193,020 141,855 36 Income tax provision 48,552 36,500 33 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 144,468 105,355 37 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 2,692 (8,165) 133 Net Income $ 141,776 $ 113,520 25 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted $ 1.59 $ 1.24 28 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 84,902 86,911

Diluted 84,907 86,911

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.55 $ 0.54



1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $7.0 million and $5.5 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 520,808 $ 521,754 Other current assets 173,540 129,277 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,221,786 1,209,574 Other long-term assets 143,609 159,874 Total Assets $ 2,059,743 $ 2,020,479





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 234,496 $ 257,413 Long-term debt 347,711 347,581 Other long-term liabilities 285,668 307,972 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 58,012 61,821 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,537,357 1,411,055 Treasury stock (403,501) (365,363) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,059,743 $ 2,020,479

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Equity











Beginning assets $ 83,629 $ 81,523 $ 91,676

$ 81,523 $ 96,716 Sales1 4,869 5,631 6,595

10,500 13,587 Redemptions1 (5,697) (4,736) (7,564)

(10,433) (14,634) Net sales (redemptions)1 (828) 895 (969)

67 (1,047) Net exchanges 5 103 20

108 (154) Impact of foreign exchange2 71 108 (1,199)

179 (1,653) Market gains and (losses)3 115 1,000 (8,540)

1,115 (12,874) Ending assets $ 82,992 $ 83,629 $ 80,988

$ 82,992 $ 80,988













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 87,461 $ 86,743 $ 92,146

$ 86,743 $ 97,550 Sales1 4,891 6,047 6,991

10,938 14,415 Redemptions1 (4,963) (7,127) (8,950)

(12,090) (18,387) Net sales (redemptions)1 (72) (1,080) (1,959)

(1,152) (3,972) Net exchanges 6 (101) (51)

(95) 95 Impact of foreign exchange2 43 38 (225)

81 (329) Market gains and (losses)3 (13) 1,861 (3,658)

1,848 (7,091) Ending assets $ 87,425 $ 87,461 $ 86,253

$ 87,425 $ 86,253













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 21,174 $ 20,802 $ 23,109

$ 20,802 $ 22,920 Sales1 643 1,265 1,116

1,908 1,760 Redemptions1 (745) (792) (1,091)

(1,537) (1,596) Net sales (redemptions)1 (102) 473 25

371 164 Net exchanges (4) 1 4

(3) 4 Impact of foreign exchange2 539 368 (1,555)

907 (2,192) Market gains and (losses)3 (5) (470) 202

(475) 889 Ending assets $ 21,602 $ 21,174 $ 21,785

$ 21,602 $ 21,785













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,973 $ 2,989 $ 3,555

$ 2,989 $ 3,780 Sales1 33 47 43

80 117 Redemptions1 (143) (144) (143)

(287) (275) Net sales (redemptions)1 (110) (97) (100)

(207) (158) Net exchanges 1 2 1

3 6 Market gains and (losses)3 58 79 (321)

137 (493) Ending assets $ 2,922 $ 2,973 $ 3,135

$ 2,922 $ 3,135













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 195,237 $ 192,057 $ 210,486

$ 192,057 $ 220,966 Sales1 10,436 12,990 14,745

23,426 29,879 Redemptions1 (11,548) (12,799) (17,748)

(24,347) (34,892) Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,112) 191 (3,003)

(921) (5,013) Net exchanges 8 5 (26)

13 (49) Impact of foreign exchange2 653 514 (2,979)

1,167 (4,174) Market gains and (losses)3 155 2,470 (12,317)

2,625 (19,569) Ending assets $ 194,941 $ 195,237 $ 192,161

$ 194,941 $ 192,161

1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 44,732 $ 38,897 $ 43,616 $ 43,845 $ 13,040 $ 8,134 $ 2,832 $ 141 $ 104,220 $ 91,017 Sales 2,155 2,714 3,836 1,055 439 204 32 1 6,462 3,974 Redemptions (3,548) (2,149) (3,589) (1,374) (641) (104) (138) (5) (7,916) (3,632) Net sales (redemptions) (1,393) 565 247 (319) (202) 100 (106) (4) (1,454) 342 Net exchanges (8) 13 6 0 (4) 0 1 0 (5) 13 Impact of foreign exchange2 131 (60) 34 9 322 217 0 0 487 166 Market gains and (losses)3 921 (806) (19) 6 182 (187) 55 3 1,139 (984) Ending assets $ 44,383 $ 38,609 $ 43,884 $ 43,541 $ 13,338 $ 8,264 $ 2,782 $ 140 $ 104,387 $ 90,554























Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,342 $ 38,181 $ 43,180 $ 43,563 $ 13,050 $ 7,752 $ 2,851 $ 138 $ 102,423 $ 89,634 Sales 5,326 5,174 8,091 2,847 1,283 625 79 1 14,779 8,647 Redemptions (6,544) (3,889) (8,288) (3,802) (1,298) (239) (277) (10) (16,407) (7,940) Net sales (redemptions) (1,218) 1,285 (197) (955) (15) 386 (198) (9) (1,628) 707 Net exchanges 82 26 (95) 0 20 (23) 3 0 10 3 Impact of foreign exchange2 216 (37) 59 22 546 361 0 0 821 346 Market gains and (losses)3 1,961 (846) 937 911 (263) (212) 126 11 2,761 (136) Ending assets $ 44,383 $ 38,609 $ 43,884 $ 43,541 $ 13,338 $ 8,264 $ 2,782 $ 140 $ 104,387 $ 90,554

1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 104,220 $ 102,423 $ 124,968

$ 102,423 $ 135,294 Sales 6,462 8,317 8,743

14,779 18,600 Redemptions (7,916) (8,491) (12,993)

(16,407) (26,097) Net sales (redemptions) (1,454) (174) (4,250)

(1,628) (7,497) Net exchanges (5) 15 (27)

10 (48) Impact of foreign exchange1 487 334 (1,827)

821 (2,593) Market gains and (losses)2 1,139 1,622 (9,530)

2,761 (15,822) Ending assets $ 104,387 $ 104,220 $ 109,334

$ 104,387 $ 109,334













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 91,017 $ 89,634 $ 85,518

$ 89,634 $ 85,672 Sales4 3,974 4,673 6,002

8,647 11,279 Redemptions4 (3,632) (4,308) (4,755)

(7,940) (8,795) Net sales (redemptions)4 342 365 1,247

707 2,484 Net exchanges 13 (10) 1

3 (1) Impact of foreign exchange1 166 180 (1,152)

346 (1,581) Market gains and (losses)2 (984) 848 (2,787)

(136) (3,747) Ending assets $ 90,554 $ 91,017 $ 82,827

$ 90,554 $ 82,827













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 195,237 $ 192,057 $ 210,486

$ 192,057 $ 220,966 Sales4 10,436 12,990 14,745

23,426 29,879 Redemptions4 (11,548) (12,799) (17,748)

(24,347) (34,892) Net sales (redemptions)4 (1,112) 191 (3,003)

(921) (5,013) Net exchanges 8 5 (26)

13 (49) Impact of foreign exchange1 653 514 (2,979)

1,167 (4,174) Market gains and (losses)2 155 2,470 (12,317)

2,625 (19,569) Ending assets $ 194,941 $ 195,237 $ 192,161

$ 194,941 $ 192,161

1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 82,992 $ 83,629 $ 81,523 $ 74,684 $ 80,988 Fixed-income 87,425 87,461 86,743 85,365 86,253 Alternative / private markets 21,602 21,174 20,802 20,182 21,785 Multi-asset 2,922 2,973 2,989 2,902 3,135 Total long-term assets 194,941 195,237 192,057 183,133 192,161 Money market 509,017 505,800 476,844 441,294 439,697 Total Managed Assets $ 703,958 $ 701,037 $ 668,901 $ 624,427 $ 631,858











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 44,383 $ 44,732 $ 43,342 $ 40,633 $ 44,207 Fixed-income 43,884 43,616 43,180 44,896 48,215 Alternative / private markets 13,338 13,040 13,050 12,680 13,911 Multi-asset 2,782 2,832 2,851 2,784 3,001 Total long-term assets 104,387 104,220 102,423 100,993 109,334 Money market 364,014 357,346 335,937 309,859 298,031 Total Fund Assets $ 468,401 $ 461,566 $ 438,360 $ 410,852 $ 407,365 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,609 $ 38,897 $ 38,181 $ 34,051 $ 36,781 Fixed-income 43,541 43,845 43,563 40,469 38,038 Alternative / private markets 8,264 8,134 7,752 7,502 7,874 Multi-asset 140 141 138 118 134 Total long-term assets 90,554 91,017 89,634 82,140 82,827 Money market 145,003 148,454 140,907 131,435 141,666 Total Separate Account Assets $ 235,557 $ 239,471 $ 230,541 $ 213,575 $ 224,493 Total Managed Assets $ 703,958 $ 701,037 $ 668,901 $ 624,427 $ 631,858

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 By Asset Class









Equity $ 83,025 $ 84,155 $ 79,544 $ 81,809 $ 85,785 Fixed-income 87,504 88,209 87,849 87,042 88,740 Alternative / private markets 21,411 20,938 20,926 21,193 22,230 Multi-asset 2,929 3,012 2,988 3,144 3,337 Total long-term assets 194,869 196,314 191,307 193,188 200,092 Money market 510,418 483,083 442,334 438,601 417,778 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 705,287 $ 679,397 $ 633,641 $ 631,789 $ 617,870











By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 44,218 $ 45,055 $ 43,131 $ 45,135 $ 47,504 Fixed-income 43,827 43,961 44,099 47,489 51,173 Alternative / private markets 13,181 13,062 13,140 13,432 14,297 Multi-asset 2,787 2,869 2,855 3,012 3,193 Total long-term assets 104,013 104,947 103,225 109,068 116,167 Money market 362,608 333,358 309,232 301,940 275,631 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 466,621 $ 438,305 $ 412,457 $ 411,008 $ 391,798 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 38,807 $ 39,100 $ 36,413 $ 36,674 $ 38,281 Fixed-income 43,677 44,248 43,750 39,553 37,567 Alternative / private markets 8,230 7,876 7,786 7,761 7,933 Multi-asset 142 143 133 132 144 Total long-term assets 90,856 91,367 88,082 84,120 83,925 Money market 147,810 149,725 133,102 136,661 142,147 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 238,666 $ 241,092 $ 221,184 $ 220,781 $ 226,072 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 705,287 $ 679,397 $ 633,641 $ 631,789 $ 617,870

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Six Months Ended (in millions)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 83,590

$ 88,910 Fixed-income

87,856

92,108 Alternative / private markets

21,174

22,539 Multi-asset

2,971

3,479 Total long-term assets

195,591

207,036 Money market

496,751

425,516 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 692,342

$ 632,552









By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 44,637

$ 49,962 Fixed-income

43,893

54,293 Alternative / private markets

13,121

14,521 Multi-asset

2,828

3,326 Total long-term assets

104,479

122,102 Money market

347,983

283,394 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 452,462

$ 405,496 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 38,953

$ 38,948 Fixed-income

43,963

37,815 Alternative / private markets

8,053

8,018 Multi-asset

143

153 Total long-term assets

91,112

84,934 Money market

148,768

142,122 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 239,880

$ 227,056 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 692,342

$ 632,552

