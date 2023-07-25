Upper Deck Announces Exclusive Autograph Trading Card Deal with Number One NHL Draft™ Pick Connor Bedard

Upper Deck enters an exclusive agreement with one of the greatest ice hockey prospects of this generation

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in entertainment and sports collectibles, is proud to announce its exclusive autographed trading card deal with hockey sensation and the number one overall NHL Draft™ pick, Connor Bedard. Under the new agreement, Upper Deck will be the sole producer of Bedard's trading cards.

Connor Bedard was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks® as the first overall draft pick in the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft™ on Wednesday, June 28, which marks the second number-one pick in Blackhawks' history. Bedard is considered one of this generation's greatest ice hockey prospects and one of the youngest in this year's draft at just 17 years of age. The first player ever granted early exceptional status into the Western Hockey League, Bedard's illustrious career with the Regina Pats spanned 134 regular season games, scoring 134 goals and 137 assists for 271 points. Notably, Bedard scored 23 points in seven games at the most recent U20 World Junior Hockey Championship, which broke a new record for points in a single tournament–already proving his promising future in the NHL®.

"Connor Bedard is one of the most anticipated prospects in sports right now, and we're thrilled to have him as part of the Upper Deck family," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Throughout the upcoming NHL season, and Bedard's entire NHL career, we'll capture his iconic moments on the ice and immortalize them exclusively on trading cards fans can enjoy for years to come."

Connor Bedard trading cards will be available in flagship products featuring his highly anticipated rookie cards like Young Guns®, Future Watch, and more during the 2023-24 NHL season at hobby shops worldwide and via Upper Deck Authorized Internet Retailers (AIRS). His exclusive cards will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack® and the newly launched Evolution platform featuring Authentic Digital Collectibles.

