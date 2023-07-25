IAS Expands First-to-Market Retail Media Measurement to Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform

Marketers gain unprecedented, standardized third-party verification and transparency on ad inventory across Criteo's network of hundreds of retailers

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a new partnership with Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, to enable a first-to-market product for measuring onsite quality metrics for retail media. Through this new integration, IAS will enable viewability and invalid traffic (IVT) measurement for Criteo's network of retail media partners, ensuring that marketers are reaching real users and maximizing engagement across this critical channel.

Retail Media is one of the fastest growing sectors in advertising and is expected to represent $155 billion in global ad spend by 2026, according to GroupM. Powered by Criteo's predictive AI, Criteo's Commerce Media Platform solutions enable retailers and brands to seamlessly reach shoppers throughout their entire journey, executing efficiently and at scale on both unique retail media inventory from category-leading retailers and scaled, open web supply while offering real-time, closed-loop sales measurement. Through this new integration with IAS, advertisers can be confident in verifying the quality of their digital media investments.

"Criteo has been a leader in the retail media space since 2016 and we are thrilled to partner with IAS to be the first to provide advertisers with transparency into their retail media campaigns via our Commerce Media Platform," said Brian Gleason, Chief Revenue Officer at Criteo. "As more industry players come to realize the tremendous opportunity that is retail media, we remain committed to standardization that reconciles media spend with performance and building an ecosystem that drives marketers' and retailers' business forward."

"We are excited to extend our presence in the fast-growing retail media space to meet increased demand from advertisers," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, IAS. "Through our upcoming integration with Criteo, we can enable marketers to maximize their return on ad spend through third-party measurement across the powerful retail media networks working with Criteo. IAS has long been a major player in the retail media network space and today's announcement reinforces our leadership in this crucial area."

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads. com .

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit criteo.com .

