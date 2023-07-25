Dimeta and Enerkem Collaborate on Large Scale Waste-to-DME Projects in Europe and the USA

Logos for Enerkem and Dimeta (CNW Group/Enerkem Inc.) (PRNewswire)

LEIDEN, Netherlands and MONTREAL, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enerkem, the first company in the world to produce bio-methanol from mixed waste at commercial scale, and Dimeta, a joint venture between the two of the largest off-grid energy suppliers, have announced they that are initiating feasibility studies for the development of two large scale projects that will convert waste into renewable and recycled carbon dimethyl ether (DME).

DME is a clean-burning fuel that can support decarbonisation of the off-grid energy sector, including heating, cooking, transport and industrial applications. As DME is chemically similar to Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), it can be blended with it up to 20% and 'dropped-in' to existing LPG supply chains, providing a seamless pathway to reducing emissions from the over 200 million tonnes of LPG used for energy each year globally.

The projects are expected to be located in Northwest Europe and in the Gulf Coast of the United States, with each project anticipated to produce approximately 165,000 tonnes of renewable and recycled carbon DME per year from mixed residual waste. The impact of the DME produced from the two projects combined would be the equivalent of significantly reducing the carbon footprint of over one million LPG heated homes, when it is blended in with LPG.

In recent months, Dimeta and Enerkem successfully completed pre-feasibility studies for these projects and are now moving into the feasibility phase - targeting the start of Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) next year.

In addition to its commercial demonstration scale facility in operation in Alberta, Canada, Enerkem is currently involved in the development and building of new commercial scale waste-to-methanol facilities in both Canada and Europe. Enerkem will use the design and development of these facilities as the basis for the design of these new projects, combined with an additional methanol-to-DME synthesis step integrated at the end of the process.

The two DME projects with Enerkem build upon the announcement of the first of a kind waste-to-DME plant spearheaded by Dimeta in the United Kingdom, which is set to be operational in 2025. The projects with Enerkem are a key part of achieving Dimeta's goal of creating over 300,000 tonnes of sustainable DME production capacity by 2027.

"We are excited to collaborate with Enerkem to transform large volumes of non-recyclable waste into renewable & recycled carbon DME on a global scale. This partnership is another significant milestone in Dimeta's journey. Enerkem has vast experience in the development of renewable solutions, and I look forward to seeing how we continue to revolutionize DME to deliver a greener future for off-grid communities." says Frankie Ugboma, Chief Executive Officer of Dimeta.

"We are committed to supporting Dimeta in achieving their decarbonization goals. This development is an example of our technological platform's flexibility as a key enabler for hard-to-abate sectors. Our joint projects can form the basis for further project developments globally within the off-grid energy market and are an opportunity to expand Enerkem's waste-to-methanol platform," adds Dominique Boies, Chief Executive Officer of Enerkem.

About Dimeta

Established in February 2022, Dimeta is a joint venture between SHV Energy and UGI International, developed to further the production and use of renewable & recycled carbon dimethyl ether (DME) a low-carbon sustainable liquid gas. The organisation has a goal to create 300,000 tonnes of renewable & recycled carbon DME production capacity by 2027.

Headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, Dimeta is committed to pioneering the advancement of renewable and recycled carbon DME technologies that accelerate the off-grid energy market's transition to sustainable, low carbon energy and contribute to the establishment of a net-zero carbon economy.

In 2022, Dimeta announced its first commercial production plant, a first of a kind waste-to-DME facility in the United Kingdom, which will be operational in 2025 and producing over 50,000 tonnes of sustainable DME made from waste. Subsequent plants are in development in Europe and the United States.

For more information, please visit www.dimeta.nl

About Enerkem

Founded in 2000, Enerkem develops and commercializes its ground-breaking gasification technology transforming non-recyclable waste into biofuels, low-carbon fuels and circular chemicals for hard-to-abate sectors, including sustainable aviation and marine fuels. Its solution tackles both challenges of waste management and dependency on fossil fuel products while contributing to the development of a circular economy for a sustainable, net-zero-carbon future.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Enerkem employs close to 300 employees including in the United States, Europe and the UK, and has various projects worldwide, including the world's first commercial scale biorefinery producing advanced bio-methanol and circular methanol from non-recyclable waste in Alberta, Canada. A large-scale facility based on Enerkem's waste-to-methanol platform is under construction in Quebec, Canada, and is scheduled to start operations in 2025. In Tarragona, Spain, Enerkem's technology is at the heart of the Ecoplanta project which will produce biomethanol and circular methanol from non-recyclable waste.

For more information, please visit www.enerkem.com

Joined by members of their teams, Dominique Boies (bottom left), CEO of Enerkem, and Frankie Ugboma (bottom right), CEO of Dimeta, sign an agreement for the development of two large-scale projects that will convert waste into renewable and recycled carbon dimethyl ether (DME). (CNW Group/Enerkem Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enerkem Inc.