AAA Roadside Assistance Named Top Provider

TAMPA, Fla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent comparison study of best roadside assistance providers , Clearsurance.com revealed its list of top contenders.

The entire top 10 list is as follows:

AAA

Geico

State Farm

Travelers

USAA

Progressive

Allstate

Farmers

American Family

Nationwide

Clearsurance.com compiled its list based primarily on customer satisfaction but also compared cost and depth of coverage. While each company has pros and cons, AAA stands out as offering several coverage options at different price points.

Roadside Assistance Policies

Some roadside assistance providers only offer coverage as a car insurance policy add-on. But others, like AAA, have developed a stand-alone program that any driver can purchase, even if they're not a current customer.

Often, the insurance providers who offer emergency assistance exclusively to their current customers limit their coverage to the basics.

Plans that are designed for the general public tend to have coverage tier options. They are often more expensive but are an excellent fit for customers who travel frequently and out of state.

Emergency Coverages

Most roadside assistance plans cover costs associated with the following situations:

Gas delivery

Towing

Battery jumps

Flat tires

Entrapment

Lockouts

Clearsurance.com explains that plans typically cover a maximum number of calls per year, often four or five.

Roadside Coverage Cost

The annual rate for roadside assistance coverage ranges from $30 to $200, and the level of coverage reflects this price discrepancy.

State Farm and American Family offer the lowest-cost coverage. Current customers should consider adding this coverage option to their policies as it costs only about two dollars a month.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized insurance expert with Clearsurance.com, reminds readers, "Considering one towing charge can easily cost $100, an inexpensive roadside assistance plan would pay for itself even if a customer only files one claim in three years."

Plans Providing More Than Roadside Assistance

AAA's and Allstate's plans are the most expensive of the top 10 contenders, but these plans provide the most comprehensive coverage. Additional perks with these policies include countrywide savings opportunities.

For example, customers usually receive discounted rates at hotels and tourist attractions. For frequent travelers, it's hard to beat the savings these roadside coverage providers offer for travel-related expenses.

Read Clearsurance.com's full report here: Best Insurance Companies for Roadside Assistance: Customer Reviews .

