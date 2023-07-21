Smart HDMI Sync Box for high-end user, Lumary launches the Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit series

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumary, a company at the forefront of innovation in the smart lighting industry, proudly announces the launch of the Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit series, which is based on HDMI synchronization box technology. This kit boasts outstanding features and a breathtaking design, offering users an unparalleled seamless fusion of lighting and imagery.

Lumary Zigbee Smart Recessed Lighting Imvisual HDMI Sync Box Kit (PRNewswire)

Imvisual Technology: Imvisual is an AI-powered algorithm developed by Lumary that enables real-time color synchronization between Zigbee smart recessed lights and TV backlight with your TV, computer, or projector. This innovative technology creates an immersive dynamic viewing experience, enhancing the ambiance of any room. Whether you are enjoying a movie, playing video games, or simply relaxing with friends and family, you will undoubtedly be impressed.

Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit includes 4 Zigbee smart recessed lights, an HDMI Sync box, and a 12.5ft smart TV backlight for 55-65 inch TVs. These products work together in innovative ways to elevate the home theater experience to a whole new level.

Lumary Imvisual's core - HDMI 2.0 Sync Box, supporting 2a 240Hz high refresh rate, providing more frequent screen updates for clearer fast-action visuals. This means that when watching dynamic content such as movies, TV shows, sports events, or playing games, you'll experience smoother and more defined motion and visuals, immersing you in a more realistic and engaging experience. The 4K HDR technology can reproduce colors and brightness closer to the real world. It provides more details and accurate color reproduction, allowing viewers to enjoy clearer, more delicate, and more vivid images, enhancing the immersion and enjoyment of movies, games, and other media content. Lumary HDMI Sync Box can achieves low-latency synchronization, whether you're watching movies, TV shows, sports events, or playing games, our HDMI Sync Box eliminates any possible delays or synchronization issues between different HDMI sources, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. Each frame will arrive on time for your display, guaranteeing you won't miss any details and allowing you to enjoy the best visual effects.

Zigbee Smart Recessed Lights: compared to Wi-Fi protocols, Zigbee provides more stable signal transmission. The Zigbee protocol employs a simple pairing process, eliminating the need for complicated network settings and operations, allowing users to quickly establish a wireless connection between smart spotlights and smart home systems.

Dynamic RGBAI TV Backlight: Lumary RGBAI technology enables displaying multiple colors simultaneously. Specifically designed for 55-65 inch TVs, providing a seamless and immersive viewing experience with Smart TV LED Backlight enhancing the TV screen's quality.

The Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit is now available. Whether you're a home theater enthusiast or someone who enjoys spending wonderful moments in front of the TV, the Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit promises an extraordinary audiovisual experience. Visit the Lumary official website for more information and to reserve your Lumary Imvisual HDMI Sync Kit.

About Lumary:

Lumary is a smart lifestyle brand providing high-end smart lighting products. Lumary is a tech-led, people-oriented company. Lumary technology can combine voice assistants and mobile applications to provide high-quality smart products and a more convenient user experience for Lumary customers. Easy and quick installation and the latest technology save your time and make your experience more enjoyable.

Lumary on Amazon.com

Lumarysmart.com

Lumary on Walmart.com

Lumary on Facebook

Join our Facebook group

Email: marketing@lumary.tech

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lumary