VTEX Awarded Medals in All 12 Categories for the 2023 Paradigm B2B Combine for Digital Commerce Solutions: Enterprise Edition

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, has been recognized with medals in all 12 categories by industry analyst firm Paradigm B2B in its annual Combine: Enterprise Edition report. Informed by leading B2B ecommerce practitioners, VTEX received four gold medals - one more than in 2022 (in the categories: - Customer Service & Support; Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure; Marketplaces and Promotions Management), and it is also the only provider with a gold medal in the "Marketplaces" product capability category.

VTEX is the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally (PRNewsfoto/VTEX) (PRNewswire)

This recognition demonstrates that VTEX is best positioned to lead this fast-paced and ever-evolving sector. On top of that, it aligns with the platform's significant momentum from global B2B brands, with clients such as Briggs & Stratton, CAE, Colgate, Mazda, Stanley Black & Decker, Whirlpool, and many others. "Since partnering with VTEX, our sales representatives have been able to act more as consultants and business partners to our customers. In the past, 70% of their time in a visit would be consumed by taking an order," explains Orlando Gadea, Global VP Customer Experience Transformation at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. "This digital transformation is a great change for our sales teams. It gives us the superpower of being omnipresent. Our sales reps can be where they are most needed and focus on what they do best - building great relationships with our clients and making sure that our clients are successful," concludes Gadea.

According to Paradigm B2B, the VTEX Commerce Platform is particularly well-suited for enterprise B2B companies looking for a composable ecommerce, Order Management System (OMS), and Marketplace solution with strong promotions capability in a flexible, multitenant SaaS environment. The analyst firm called out VTEX's specific strengths in customer service, OMS, out-of-the-box marketplace, promotions, and modern multitenant architecture.

"Companies are starting to see VTEX as the front-end of their ERP, unifying all B2B and B2C order channels on a single platform. By unifying channels, VTEX's clients become much more efficient, and this, together with architectural simplification, is essential for enterprise brands and retailers to succeed in the current market," said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at VTEX. "This report demonstrates how VTEX is set apart to modernize tech stacks and reduce enterprises' maintenance costs, especially amid the volatile economic environment."

In total, VTEX received four gold medals, five silver medals, and three bronze medals in the following 12 categories of 2023 Paradigm B2B Combine - Enterprise Edition:

- Ability to Execute; - Customer Service & Support; - Partner Ecosystem; - Total Cost of Ownership; - Vision & Strategy; - Content & Data Management; - Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure; - Marketplaces; - Promotions Management; - Sales & Channel Enablement; - Site Search; and - Transaction Management.

Report author and industry analyst Andy Hoar said in the report: "The purpose of the Paradigm B2B Combine is not to force-rank solutions, but rather to score the capabilities of certain offerings against objective criteria and enable buyers to see where individual solutions are relatively strong vs. weak. The goal is to put the ecommerce platform vendors through the paces so that buyers can make well-informed decisions without having to spend months of time executing their own research."

For more information and to read the full evaluation of VTEX, visit bit.ly/VTEX23ParadigmB2B

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength. As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

CONTACT: Rachel Goodwill for VTEX, rachel.goodwill@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VTEX