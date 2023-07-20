REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED TOP GLOBAL FRANCHISE

The UNBrokerage, with its ONE-of-a-Kind Brand and COOLTURE, Once Again Makes Entrepreneur's Prominent Top 200 Global Franchise Brands 2023

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchises in the world, was once again named to Entrepreneur's 2023 Top Global Franchises list proving the fierce allure of its COOLTURE, business coaching and branding go far beyond the U.S. real estate industry and is now sought after around the world.

Realty ONE Group launched an aggressive global push just a couple of years ago and has since found strategic partners in 16 countries, most recently Cyprus and The Cayman Islands. Citing factors like franchisee support, brand strength and stability, Entrepreneur has named the Las Vegas-based franchisor, 'ONE of the brands worth buying into right now.'

"We're very thoughtful about our global expansion, creating and nurturing relationships with the right people first," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "We've enjoyed great success already and we'll continue to find strategic partners who share our passion to open doors for real estate professionals everywhere to achieve greater success faster."

Realty ONE Group was also named by Franchise Business Review as a 2023 Top Recession Proof Franchise , Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Franchise for Women while also claiming the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and 16 more countries and territories and growing.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group continues to be one of the fastest growing lifestyle brands in real estate with its proven business model, dynamic COOLTURE, innovative locations and superior business coaching, support, technology and partners. The company has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ locations across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and 16 countries and territories. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for two consecutive years and the franchisor is ranked by REAL Trends in the top one percent in the nation. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

