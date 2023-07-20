MaaT Pharma Joins Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) today announced the addition of MaaT Pharma to its coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic drugs and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs.

MaaT Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies™ (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer. MaaT Pharma's products, Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) aim to leverage the full functional diversity of a large microbiome ecosystem. The Company currently has two drug candidates in clinical development. MaaT013, the Company's lead asset, is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trial in the treatment of aGvHD (Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease) and in an investigator-sponsored trial Phase 2 Proof of Concept study to enhance responses to immunotherapy, in metastatic melanoma. The Company's second asset is MaaT033, an oral formulation designed for outpatients undergoing allo-HSCT and aimed to improve overall survival.

"We are pleased to welcome MaaT Pharma to our diverse coalition of microbiome-based companies. Microbiome medicines hold great potential for the treatment of oncology diseases and Hervé Affagard's team is dedicated to bringing therapies that improve survival in cancer," commented MTIG Chairman & CEO of Siolta Therapeutics, Nikole Kimes, Ph.D. "We look forward to working alongside MaaT Pharma's world-leading scientists as we seek to implement tangible policy solutions that accelerate the development and integration of life-saving FDA approved microbiome therapies into clinical practice."

MaaT Pharma Chief Executive Officer Hervé Affagard added, "We are very proud to join the Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group as we share the group's mission of advancing microbiome-based therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients. We eagerly anticipate a productive and collaborative partnership with MTIG and its members to accelerate the transformation of fundamental research into market-ready microbiome innovations."

All pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies pursuing regulatory approvals for microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products are eligible for consideration of membership in MTIG. If you are interested in learning more about becoming a member of MTIG, please contact us here .

For more information about MaaT Pharma, visit www.maatpharma.com.

About The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group

The Microbiome Therapeutics Innovation Group (MTIG) is a coalition of companies leading the research and development of FDA-approved microbiome therapeutics and microbiome-based products to address unmet medical needs, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce health care costs. The human microbiome is one of the new frontiers of medical innovation that has the potential to benefit patients suffering from numerous diseases afflicting millions of patients and consuming billions of dollars of healthcare resources. MTIG is committed to working with stakeholders who share in our mission and seek tangible policy and regulatory solutions in the emerging microbiome arena. Through a collective voice, the MTIG membership works together to enhance the regulatory, investment, and commercial environment to accelerate microbiome therapeutic product development and enable the field to reach its potential to benefit patients.

Today, MTIG is comprised of twelve microbiome therapeutics companies: Bacthera, BiomeSense, Bio-Me, Genetic Analysis, Maat Pharma, Microba Life Sciences, Rebiotix, Inc., a Ferring Company, Seres Therapeutics, Servatus Biopharmaceuticals, Siolta Therapeutics, and Vedanta Biosciences. For more information, visit www.microbiometig.org .

About The Conafay Group

The Conafay Group (TCG), led by Stephen R. Conafay, Principal, is a life-sciences government relations firm based in Washington D.C. that serves as Washington counsel and coalition manager for MTIG. TCG specializes in representing life sciences companies, universities, and other organizations in the biomedical sector before the federal government and associated stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.conafaygroup.com .

