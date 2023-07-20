ConcertAI's TeraRecon Adds Third Party Partner CoLumbo to its Eureka Clinical AI Platform

A vendor-agnostic platform for hosting clinical AI solutions with the goal of streamlining workflow, reducing physician burnout, and improving clinical outcomes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced visualization and AI leader TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is excited to announce that its Eureka Clinical AI platform now provides clinicians with the state-of-the-art machine learning technology for reading and analysis of lumbar spine MR scans through the addition of CoLumbo to the platform.

The CoLumbo solution uses deep learning algorithms to provide information on suspected pathologies and abnormality detection with increased accuracy and efficiency for findings such as herniated discs and spinal stenosis.. The solution offers a non-invasive and safe way of analyzing spinal conditions, which can lead to earlier intervention and improved patient outcomes.

CoLumbo reduces the reading and reporting time for radiologists by up to 48%, facilitating an increase in the number of patients examined while improving the accuracy of the image interpretation. Clinical trials have concluded CoLumbo can reduce errors of omission by up to 15%.

The partnership between TeraRecon and CoLumbo is a significant milestone in advancing spinal diagnostics to clinicians throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia. "With a global installed base of ~1,900 health sites, TeraRecon represents a significant and immediate distribution opportunity for the unique analysis capabilities of CoLumbo," said Nikolay Todorov, CCO and Co-Founder, CoLumbo. "We are thrilled to be a part of the TeraRecon AI partner ecosystem and to offer our solution both on the Eureka Clinical AI platform and to all healthcare providers needing these services in the streamlined and best-in-breed ecosystem that TeraRecon offers."

"I am thrilled to announce our groundbreaking partnership with CoLumbo, uniting our strengths and expertise in healthcare imaging with the power of the Eureka AI Platform," said Dan McSweeney, President, TeraRecon. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions, and we are excited to embark on this transformative journey, unlocking new frontiers in patient care and outcomes."

Eureka Clinical AI is the leading AI SaaS imaging interpretation and clinical decision augmentation solution from ConcertAI's TeraRecon. As the industry's most broadly deployed platform, it is unique in that it is open to third-party AI algorithms, allowing consolidated management of all AI interpretation solutions with seamless PACS integrations. Multi-specialty care teams can see results and receive mobile alerts to confirm AI findings, ensuring optimal and timely patient interventions, management and coordinated care delivery.

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com.

About CoLumbo: CoLumbo is an AI-based software for reading and analysis of lumbar spine MR scans. CoLumbo is an assistant type of software that identifies and measures all major structures of the lumbar spine through automatic segmentation and provides a detailed description of findings in an editable draft report. The software is based on a deep learning algorithm and helps radiologists to reduce the patient examination time by 48% while also increasing the accuracy of measurements by up to 15%. An additional benefit of CoLumbo is the standardization it brings in reporting practices in the case of multiple hospital chains or medical imaging centers. CoLumbo has obtained a CE mark certification, an FDA 510(K) and TGA clearances, making CoLumbo the fully approved AI solution for L-spine MR images for clinical use in the USA, Europe and Australia.

