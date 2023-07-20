China Literature to Report First Half 2023 Financial Results on August 10, 2023

- Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the first half of 2023 on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

Language: English

Live and archived webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/1H2023

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Your dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

Pre-registration at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032368-06o7zs.html

A replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the event through August 17, 2023.

U.S.: +1 855 883 1031 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 Singapore: 800 101 3223 International: +61 7 3107 6325 Replay PIN: 10032368

Contact

For investors / analysts:

Maggie Zhou

Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605

Email: IR@yuewen.com

For media:

Vivian Wang

Tel: +852 2232 3978

Email: vwang@Christensenir.com

