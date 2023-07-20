AC MILAN KICKS-OFF SOCCER CHAMPIONS TOUR 2023 WITH 92-FOOT-TALL SOCCER BALL HOT AIR BALLOON OVER THE HOLLYWOOD SIGN

Legendary Italian Soccer Club AC Milan

Arrived in L.A. in True Hollywood Fashion

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, historic soccer club AC Milan landed Stateside with a 92-foot-tall hot air balloon that soared through the skies of Los Angeles. Carrying the Club's badge and the iconic Rossoneri colors, the hot air balloon made its appearance above the Hollywood sign, one of the city's most iconic and well-known landmarks. The unique drone footage and stills captured can be found here . Photo credit: Skyecam.

92-Foot-Tall AC Milan Soccer Ball Hot Air Balloon (PRNewswire)

With over 43 million fans nationwide, AC Milan, who recently signed American winger Christian Pulisic – nicknamed by fans and other players as "Captain America" – is one of the most prominent clubs in the U.S. As part of the Soccer Champions Tour 2023 , the Rossoneri will take the field on July 23rd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena against Real Madrid - a prestigious friendly match between two of the most decorated clubs in the world. On July 27th, AC Milan will face Juventus at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, and on August 1st, they will play against Barcelona at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Pre-Season Tour in the United States highlights the Club's special bond with the country, where AC Milan has been considered the strongest Italian football brand for the past two years, according to international market research company YouGov. This connection is also demonstrated by the innovative partnership with the New York Yankees, bringing together two of the most iconic sports brands in the world. This strategic partnership stems from a longstanding relationship between Yankee Global Enterprises and RedBird Capital Partners, the controlling shareholder of AC Milan. Minority investors through RedBird include the NBA's LeBron James, and rapper Drake.

The Club has various global partners, including Principal Partners Emirates and PUMA, and during the tour, the new PUMA Away Kit , which was recently unveiled by the Club will make its debut in the match against Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl. To celebrate the launch of the new kit, AC Milan and PUMA will host an exclusive event in Los Angeles that will highlight the close connection between football and fashion. The event will feature the participation of AC Milan players and local celebrities.

The AC Milan Pre-Season Tour 2023 underlines the special bond between the Rossoneri and the United States, where the Club will return after a pre-season tour in the summer of 2019. More recently, the Club has visited the United States on several occasions in the past year, including the AC Milan Trophy Tour in partnership with Emirates, and an institutional delegation led by President Paolo Scaroni, who was invited to speak at the Change the World Model United Nations conference in New York City.

Fans can find further information on the Soccer Champions Tour at www.SoccerChampionsTour.com .

Media Contact:

Alessandro Sansica

International Communications

AC Milan

+39 334 639 7036

alessandro.sansica@acmilan.com

AC Milan (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AC Milan