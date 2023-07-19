Dr. Dapeng Liu: AI ushers in a new industrial era

SHANGHAI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the world today, AI is hailed as another revolutionary breakthrough since the advent of the graphical user interface in 1980. It has become the focus of global attention. In this rising tide, the discussion about AI continues to heat up. How much of the value and potential of AI is still worth exploring? What kind of disruptive changes will it bring to the manufacturing industry? As a pioneer and leader of industrial AI and robotics, Dr. Dapeng Liu, founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, believes that technology and application scenarios are the two core keys to AI enabling. AI determines the development form of the future manufacturing industry and its disruptive changes will be far beyond people's cognition.

Dr. Dapeng Liu, founder and CEO of Weiyun AI & Robotics Group (PRNewswire)

Dr. Dapeng Liu boasts over two decades of experience in the fields of AI, intelligent robotics and industrial Internet. He thinks that the success of a product goes beyond mere technical advancements; it also represents a revolutionary step forward in the realm of digitalization. Keeping this vision in mind, Dr. Dapeng Liu assembled a team of scientists from all over the world. He led the research and development team to deeply integrate industrial AI with the rapidly developing medical industry, and developed a series of devices to promote the universality of medical AI through core technologies, including AI SMILE Intraoral Scanner S4, which is widely praised by the industry. This cutting-edge scanner stands as a pivotal component of Dr. Dapeng Liu's "AI Terminal - Cloud Brain - Smart Factory" solution. It exemplifies the seamless integration of industrial AI within the medical industry, specifically applied to various dental medical scenarios, such as orthodontics, implantation, restoration, and dental aesthetics. By spearheading the forefront of digital dentistry, this innovation serves a global audience of 1 billion consumers, marking a significant milestone in the field.

Dr. DaPeng Liu's unwavering pursuit has driven continuous exploration and innovation in industrial AI within the medical industry. The AI SMILE Intraoral Scanner S4 represents more than just a conventional medical device. Through the combination of millions of cloud-based big data on the model of AI calculation and cloud optimization and AI SMILE Orthodontic Accurate Smart Alignment System Venus 1.0, this remarkable scanner can generate an exclusive simulation plan for patients in less than 10 minutes. Through the utilization of AI, patients can instantly access personalized treatment plans and witness the orthodontic results in advance. This technology not only minimizes uncertainty and fear associated with treatment results but also reduces both time and communication costs. The seamless integration of meticulous care and cutting-edge technology ensures optimal support for patients throughout their oral treatment journey.

Since its launch last year, AI SMILE Intraoral Scanner S4 has garnered numerous accolades. It has been prominently featured at the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) Annual Meeting, where it received recognition for its excellence. Furthermore, the scanner has been honored with the German Red Dot Award and has obtained FDA certification. These achievements align with the vision of Dr. Dapeng Liu and his founded company, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group. Their aspiration is to explore avenues that enable consistent expansion into international markets, while simultaneously establishing their products as industry leaders. This strategic approach aims to augment the user base and drive overall market growth.

Thus we found a question worth exploring: What kind of companies have the strength to lead the market in the future? Dr. Dapeng Liu, as the advocate and practitioner of "INDUSTRIAL AI" believes that two essential factors contribute to competitiveness: technology and scenarios. Dr. Dapeng Liu's company, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group, has established a comprehensive ecosystem by leveraging edge computing, cloud services, and unmanned factories. This interconnected network has created a closed loop, enabling Weiyun to integrate industrial applications of AI into the real world effectively. Notably, Weiyun AI & Robotics Group has successfully achieved intelligent and unmanned delivery of thousands of SKUs with micron-level precision in the medical industry, driving significant advancements in high-precision, high-efficiency, and large-scale intelligent industrial innovation. By prioritizing technology and scenario-based solutions, the company has established R&D centers in Singapore, the United States, Canada, and other countries. Furthermore, it has implemented agent systems in over a dozen countries worldwide, effectively realizing a global business presence and strategic layout.

The global competition in the manufacturing industry has become increasingly fierce, and for global entrants, anything is possible.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiyun AI & Robotics Group