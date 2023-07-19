BOWLS FOR GOALS IS BACK: CHIPOTLE TO GIVE AWAY FREE ENTREES WHEN THE U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM SCORES KEY GOALS ON SOCCER'S BIGGEST STAGE

In partnership with Chipotle, the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Twitter account ( @USWNT ) will drop 2,500 free entrées* when the USWNT scores certain key goals on their quest for a third consecutive world title

The brand is also teaming up with Chipotle superfans and USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith to launch exclusive digital menu items and behind-the-scenes content

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), an official partner of U.S. Soccer, announced today it will bring back its popular Bowls for Goals promotion for the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming matches in New Zealand and Australia. The brand is also rolling out additional programming that will support the USWNT while the team competes in the biggest event in women's soccer.

When the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of its upcoming international tournament, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed on the USWNT Twitter channel. The first 2,500 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a free digital entrée. Chipotle is also teaming up with teaming up with Chipotle superfans and USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith to launch exclusive digital menu items and behind-the-scenes content. (PRNewswire)

Bowls For Goals

When the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of its upcoming international tournament, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed on the USWNT Twitter channel.* The first 2,500 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a free digital entrée.

World Class Menu Items

Fans will also be able to experience Rose and Sophia's go-to training meals while watching the USWNT this summer. The Rose Lavelle Bowl and Sophia Smith Bowl will be available in the Chipotle app and on Chipotle.com for a limited time.

Rose Lavelle Bowl

Sophia Smith Bowl

Real Food for Real Athletes

Rose Lavelle of the U.S. Women's National Team has been a longtime fan of Chipotle's real food and a Chipotle sponsored athlete since 2019. Known for her creative combinations on and off the field, Rose's signature Chipotle hack is the "The Triple Dip," a chip dipped first in guac, then salad dressing, and finally into her bowl.

Sophia's relationship with Chipotle has always been love at first sight. After trying Chipotle for the first time, Sophia found herself asking why no one had told her about it sooner.

Chipotle worked with Rose and Sophia to create behind-the-scenes content that showcases their highlights, setbacks, and comebacks as they prepare for the world's biggest stage, and how Chipotle's real food has been fueling them throughout their careers.

American Outlaws Content Series

Over the next few weeks, Chipotle will collaborate on exclusive content with Monica Bosiljevac, current Executive Director of American Outlaws Impact, American Outlaws' charitable arm, and Executive Director and Board President of the Football for the World Foundation, a non-profit group dedicated to improving children's quality of life through soccer.

Monica and Chipotle will deliver a special video series from the tournament, including interviews with Rose Lavelle and Sophia Smith, 'Inside the Match' segments with fans attending the World Cup, behind-the-scenes content of the American Outlaws' journey to New Zealand and Australia, and gameday footage. Videos will be featured on the American Outlaws social channels (Instagram: @americanoutlaws, Twitter: @AmericanOutlaws).

"The U.S. Women's National Team embodies authenticity, passion, and excellence in everything they do on and off the field," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "We're proud to support the team on its journey for an unprecedented 'three-peat' and elevate the viewing experience for fans along the way."

Folds of Honor Support

Through August 14, Chipotle is supporting Folds of Honor with its Round Up for Real Change feature on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Guests can round up their change to the next highest dollar amount in July to support Folds of Honor, which funds $5,000 college scholarships to families of America's fallen and disabled service members. Over the past two years, Chipotle has helped raise more than $1 million to help support Folds of Honor's scholarship program.

*AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Entrée Codes for the first 2,500 participants who text the keyword that appears in certain Tweets from @USWNT to 888222 during the first three USWNT's world championship games. Open to 50 U.S. & D.C. 13+. Promo begins at game start and ends when the game is over or when all codes have been claimed, whichever occurs first. Limit 1 code per person. Chipotle will let participants know if they've won by sending a text. Standard text and data rates may apply. See Terms for complete details: https://www.chipotle.com/uswnt.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 3,200 restaurants as of March 31, 2023, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2023 list for Fortune's Most Admired Companies and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

ABOUT U.S. SOCCER

Founded in 1913, the U.S. Soccer Federation has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. During that time, the sport has grown tremendously at all levels. As U.S. Soccer looks towards the future, its mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in the United States. With a long-term and strategic approach, U.S. Soccer aims to accomplish its mission by supporting its members to increase participation at the youth and adult levels, develop world class players, coaches, and referees to consistently win at the highest levels on the international stage and serve the fans by engaging with them in deeper and more meaningful ways. For more information, visit ussoccer.com.

