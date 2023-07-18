NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

  • Net income of $23 million for second quarter 2023
  • Net income of $14 million for first six months of 2023, compared to $48 million for first six months of 2022, significantly impacted by first quarter balance sheet repositioning
  • Quarterly net interest margin of 3.14%, an increase of 23 bps over the first quarter
  • Improvement in asset quality as nonperforming assets decline to 0.32% of total assets
  • First quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share paid during the second quarter

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet") announced second quarter 2023 net income of $23 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.51, compared to a net loss of $9 million and loss per diluted common share of $0.61 for first quarter 2023, and net income of $24 million and earnings per diluted common share of $1.73 for second quarter 2022.  Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $14 million and earnings per diluted common share of $0.91, compared to net income of $48 million and earnings per diluted common share of $3.43 for the first half of 2022.

Results for 2023 were significantly impacted by the March 7 sale of $500 million (par value) U.S. Treasury held to maturity securities for a pre-tax loss of $38 million or an after-tax loss of $28 million.  The $500 million portfolio yielded approximately 88 bps with scheduled maturities in 2024 and 2025 (or average duration of 2 years).  Proceeds from the sale were used to reduce existing FHLB borrowings with the remainder held in investable cash.

Net income reflected certain non-core items and the related tax effect of each, including U.S. Treasury securities sale loss, expected loss (provision expense) on the Signature Bank sub debt investment (acquired in an acquisition), merger-related expenses, Day 2 credit provision expense required under the CECL model, as well as gains / (losses) on other assets and investments.  These non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.02 for second quarter 2023 and $2.06 for first quarter 2023, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.06 for second quarter 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, these non-core items negatively impacted earnings per diluted common share $2.07, and positively impacted earnings per diluted common share $0.12 for the first half of 2022.

"First things first, I am impressed at how the entire Nicolet team has responded to our decision to reposition our balance sheet in the first quarter.  We have been re-energized by the move and the results are showing up in new relationships across our revenue lines," said Mike Daniels, President and CEO of Nicolet. "I think this shows the value of putting actions behind our words and trusting our team to continue to deliver on Nicolet's promise - to serve our customers, communities, and each other.  Thus far, they have, and I am confident that this will continue.  We anticipated a higher net interest margin, which has happened this quarter.  This, combined with an already outstanding asset quality profile and a clean balance sheet, continues to put Nicolet in an enviable position despite the ongoing macroeconomic challenges."

Daniels continued, "It is important to remember that we are a reflection of the communities we serve. Given the appropriate heightened scrutiny around office commercial real estate, I want to re-emphasize our lending strategy is in the markets we serve.  That means any office exposure is limited only to our smaller and mid-size markets, with no exposure in major metro areas.  I think people tend to group all office CRE into one bucket, but fail to realize the whole "work from home" movement has had a limited effect in our markets.  As a result, our credit quality continues to remain strong.  Furthermore, I'll note the office portfolio is very granular, with the average balance in the portfolio less than $886,000, we believe this speaks to the above point on diversification and limits the loss risk to Nicolet should conditions worsen."

Nicolet's financial performance and certain balance sheet line items were impacted by the timing and size of Nicolet's August 2022 acquisition of Charter Bankshares, Inc. ("Charter"). Certain income statement results, average balances, and related ratios for 2022 include contributions from Charter from the acquisition date.  At acquisition, Charter added assets of $1.1 billion, loans of $827 million, and deposits of $869 million.

Balance Sheet Review
At June 30, 2023, period end assets were $8.5 billion, an increase of $290 million (4%) from March 31, 2023, mostly higher cash balances, partly offset by maturities and paydowns of investment securities.  Total loans were minimally changed from March 31, 2023, as growth in the portfolio was offset by the sale of specific nonaccrual loans (net book value of approximately $13 million) and the payoff of a classified loan relationship ($10 million outstanding).  Total deposits of $7.2 billion at June 30, 2023, increased $270 million (4%) from March 31, 2023, with growth in customer and brokered time deposits partly offset by lower transaction account balances.  Total capital was $978 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $16 million since March 31, 2023, on solid earnings, partly offset by payment of the first quarterly cash dividend and unfavorable market valuations on available for sale securities.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were $27 million and represented 0.32% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $41 million or 0.50% at March 31, 2023, and $42 million or 0.56% at June 30, 2022.  The reduction in nonperforming assets was due to the nonaccrual loan sale (noted above).  The allowance for credit losses-loans was $63 million and represented 1.01% of total loans at June 30, 2023, compared to $62 million (or 1.00% of total loans) at March 31, 2023, and $51 million (or 1.02% of total loans) at June 30, 2022.  Asset quality trends remain solid and loan net charge-offs were negligible.

Income Statement Review - Quarter
Net income for second quarter 2023 was $23 million, compared to a net loss of $9 million for first quarter 2023.

Net interest income was $59 million for second quarter 2023, up $2 million from first quarter 2023, the net effect of higher interest income and higher interest expense. The higher interest income was largely attributable to the repricing of new and renewed loans in a rising interest rate environment along with increased investable cash balances, partly offset by lower interest income on investment securities from the balance sheet repositioning late in first quarter 2023. The increase in interest expense was mostly due to higher average rates, reflecting the rising interest rate environment as well as some migration of customer deposits to higher rate deposit products. The net interest margin for second quarter 2023 was 3.14%, up 23 bps from 2.91% for first quarter 2023. The yield on interest-earning assets increased 41 bps (to 4.90%) due to a shift in the mix of average interest-earning assets (from the balance sheet repositioning) as well as the rising interest rate environment, while the cost of funds increased 24 bps (to 2.54%) for second quarter 2023, attributable mainly to the repricing of deposits and funding in the higher interest rate environment.

Noninterest income was $17 million for second quarter 2023, a $39 million favorable change compared to first quarter 2023. Excluding net asset gains (losses), noninterest income for second quarter 2023 was $17 million, a $1 million increase over first quarter 2023. The sequential quarter increase included higher wealth revenue, mortgage income, and card interchange income, partly offset by an unfavorable change in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan assets.

Noninterest expense of $45 million was minimally changed from first quarter 2023. Personnel expense decreased slightly due to a decrease in the fair value of nonqualified deferred compensation plan liabilities.  Non-personnel expenses increased 2% between the sequential quarters including higher data processing (mostly volume-based system processing) and FDIC assessments, partly offset by lower marketing expense.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP adjusted net income or core banking operations, non-GAAP adjusted earnings per  diluted common share, tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets. Management believes such measures to be helpful to management, investors and others in understanding Nicolet's results of operations or financial position. When non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial measures, are provided.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)" below. The non-GAAP net income measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also aid investors in comparing Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.  Management considers non-GAAP financial ratios to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strengths. While non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a corporation, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements "Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "aim," "can," "conclude," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "foresee," "goal," "intend," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "will likely," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, and in this press release include our statements about our expectations of higher net interest margin in the future and our expectations for potential loss exposure within the loan portfolio due to the current macroeconomic challenges.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the statements, including, but not limited to: (i) deterioration in the financial condition of Nicolet's borrowers, including as a result of the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses, resulting in significant increases in loan losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that Nicolet is modeling or anticipating, including as a result of Nicolet's inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) adverse conditions in the national or local economies including in Nicolet's operating markets; (iv) the inability of Nicolet, or entities in which it has significant investments, to maintain the long-term historical growth rate of its loan portfolio; (v) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits, including during times when Nicolet is seeking to limit the rates it pays on deposits; (vi) changes in loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (vii) effectiveness of Nicolet's asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower-quality assets; (viii) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures and the resulting impact on Nicolet's results, including as a result of the negative impact to net interest margin from rising deposit and other funding costs; (ix) the results of regulatory examinations; (x) Nicolet's ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, and achieve synergies from, potential future acquisitions; (xi) difficulties and delays in integrating acquired businesses or fully realizing costs savings and other benefits from acquisitions; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiiii) any matter that would cause Nicolet to conclude that there was impairment of any asset, including goodwill or other intangible assets; (xiv) reduced ability to attract additional financial advisors (or failure of such advisors to cause their clients to switch to Nicolet), to retain financial advisors (including as a result of the competitive environment for associates) or otherwise to attract customers from other financial institutions; (xv) deterioration in the valuation of other real estate owned and increased expenses associated therewith; (xvi) inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies, required capital maintenance levels or regulatory requests or directives; (xvii) the vulnerability of Nicolet's network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom Nicolet contracts, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xviii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight, and the development of additional banking products for Nicolet's corporate and consumer clients; (xix) changes in state and federal legislation, regulations or policies applicable to banks and other financial service providers; (xx) fluctuations in the valuations of Nicolet's equity investments and the ultimate success of such investments; (xxi) the availability of and access to capital; (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm, inability to obtain necessary approvals and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of Nicolet's participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxiii) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Additional factors which could affect the forward looking statements can be found in Nicolet's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well subsequent filings with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to management at that time. Except as required by law, Nicolet disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)











(In thousands, except share data)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022

Assets











Cash and due from banks


$            122,021


$              93,462


$            121,211


$            118,537


$              96,189

Interest-earning deposits


383,185


20,718


33,512


319,745


84,828

Cash and cash equivalents


505,206


114,180


154,723


438,282


181,017

Certificates of deposit in other banks


9,808


11,293


12,518


13,510


15,502

Securities available for sale, at fair value


921,108


1,023,176


917,618


949,597


813,248

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost




679,128


686,424


695,812

Other investments


57,578


57,482


65,286


79,279


53,269

Loans held for sale


3,849


4,962


1,482


3,709


5,084

Loans


6,222,776


6,223,732


6,180,499


5,984,437


4,978,654

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(62,811)


(62,412)


(61,829)


(60,348)


(50,655)

Loans, net


6,159,965


6,161,320


6,118,670


5,924,089


4,927,999

Premises and equipment, net


117,278


112,569


108,956


106,648


96,656

Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")


167,192


166,107


165,137


165,166


136,060

Goodwill and other intangibles, net


398,194


400,277


402,438


407,117


336,721

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


142,450


140,988


138,013


122,095


108,884

Total assets


$         8,482,628


$         8,192,354


$         8,763,969


$         8,895,916


$         7,370,252












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$         2,059,939


$         2,094,623


$         2,361,816


$         2,477,507


$         2,045,732

Interest-bearing deposits


5,138,665


4,833,956


4,817,105


4,918,395


4,240,534

Total deposits


7,198,604


6,928,579


7,178,921


7,395,902


6,286,266

Short-term borrowings


50,000


50,000


317,000


280,000


Long-term borrowings


197,577


197,448


225,342


225,236


196,963

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


58,809


54,535


70,177


56,315


47,636

Total liabilities


7,504,990


7,230,562


7,791,440


7,957,453


6,530,865

Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock


147


147


147


147


134

Additional paid-in capital


624,897


623,746


621,988


620,392


520,741

Retained earnings


417,863


398,966


407,864


380,263


361,753

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(65,269)


(61,067)


(57,470)


(62,339)


(43,241)

Total stockholders' equity


977,638


961,792


972,529


938,463


839,387

          Total liabilities and  stockholders' equity


$         8,482,628


$         8,192,354


$         8,763,969


$         8,895,916


$         7,370,252












Common shares outstanding


14,717,938


14,698,265


14,690,614


14,673,197


13,407,375

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


6/30/2023


6/30/2022

Interest income:















Loans, including loan fees


$          84,091


$          79,142


$          76,367


$          63,060


$          52,954


$         163,233


$         104,253

Taxable investment securities


4,133


4,961


5,771


5,350


5,135


9,094


10,262

Tax-exempt investment securities


1,476


1,737


1,915


1,181


647


3,213


1,322

Other interest income


2,357


1,536


1,703


1,127


790


3,893


1,607

Total interest income


92,057


87,376


85,756


70,718


59,526


179,433


117,444

Interest expense:















Deposits


29,340


24,937


12,512


4,638


2,410


54,277


4,602

Short-term borrowings


1,108


3,212


2,624


594


28


4,320


28

Long-term borrowings


2,570


2,506


2,528


2,496


2,004


5,076


3,935

Total interest expense


33,018


30,655


17,664


7,728


4,442


63,673


8,565

 Net interest income


59,039


56,721


68,092


62,990


55,084


115,760


108,879

Provision for credit losses


450


3,090


1,850


8,600


750


3,540


1,050

Net interest income after provision
     for credit losses


58,589


53,631


66,242


54,390


54,334


112,220


107,829

Noninterest income:















Wealth management fee income


5,870


5,512


5,170


5,009


4,992


11,382


10,691

Mortgage income, net


1,822


1,466


1,311


1,728


2,205


3,288


5,458

Service charges on deposit accounts


1,529


1,480


1,502


1,589


1,536


3,009


3,013

Card interchange income


3,331


3,033


3,100


3,012


2,950


6,364


5,531

BOLI income


1,073


1,200


1,151


966


768


2,273


1,701

Asset gains (losses), net


(318)


(38,468)


260


(46)


1,603


(38,786)


2,916

Deferred compensation plan asset
market valuations


499


946


314


(571)


(1,316)


1,445


(1,783)

LSR income, net


1,135


1,155


(324)


(517)


(143)


2,290


(525)

Other noninterest income


1,900


1,832


2,362


1,830


1,536


3,732


3,072

Total noninterest income


16,841


(21,844)


14,846


13,000


14,131


(5,003)


30,074

Noninterest expense:















Personnel expense


23,900


24,328


23,705


24,136


19,681


48,228


40,872

Occupancy, equipment and office


8,845


8,783


8,246


7,641


6,891


17,628


13,835

Business development and marketing


1,946


2,121


2,303


2,281


2,057


4,067


3,888

Data processing


4,218


3,988


3,871


3,664


3,596


8,206


6,983

Intangibles amortization


2,083


2,161


2,217


1,628


1,347


4,244


2,771

FDIC assessments


1,009


540


480


480


480


1,549


960

Merger-related expense


26


163


492


519


555


189


653

Other noninterest expense


2,930


2,791


2,675


2,218


1,931


5,721


4,126

Total noninterest expense


44,957


44,875


43,989


42,567


36,538


89,832


74,088

Income (loss) before income
tax expense


30,473


(13,088)


37,099


24,823


31,927


17,385


63,815

Income tax expense (benefit)


7,878


(4,190)


9,498


6,313


7,942


3,688


15,666

 Net income (loss)


$          22,595


$          (8,898)


$          27,601


$          18,510


$          23,985


$           13,697


$           48,149

Earnings (loss) per common share:















Basic


$             1.54


$            (0.61)


$             1.88


$             1.33


$             1.79


$               0.93


$               3.56

Diluted


$             1.51


$            (0.61)


$             1.83


$             1.29


$             1.73


$               0.91


$               3.43

Common shares outstanding:















Basic weighted average


14,711


14,694


14,685


13,890


13,402


14,703


13,525

Diluted weighted average


14,960


14,694


15,110


14,310


13,852


15,011


14,035

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.















Consolidated Financial Summary (Unaudited)













For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except share & per
share data)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


6/30/2023


6/30/2022

Selected Average Balances:















Loans


$  6,237,757


$  6,201,780


$  6,087,146


$  5,391,258


$  4,838,535


$    6,219,868


$    4,764,073

Investment securities


1,068,144


1,508,535


1,701,531


1,625,453


1,573,027


1,287,123


1,574,319

Interest-earning assets


7,497,935


7,830,590


7,963,485


7,161,120


6,579,644


7,663,344


6,645,054

Cash and cash equivalents


203,883


127,726


179,381


167,550


217,553


166,015


392,043

Goodwill and other intangibles, net


399,080


401,212


403,243


363,211


337,289


400,140


337,988

Total assets


8,228,600


8,570,623


8,688,741


7,856,131


7,273,219


8,398,667


7,395,747

Deposits


6,941,037


7,060,262


7,222,415


6,643,247


6,188,044


7,000,320


6,289,729

Interest-bearing liabilities


5,212,285


5,391,107


5,262,278


4,730,209


4,425,450


5,301,202


4,553,968

Stockholders' equity (common)


967,142


970,108


954,970


890,205


837,975


968,617


849,582

Selected Ratios: (1)















Book value per common share


$         66.42


$         65.44


$         66.20


$         63.96


$         62.61


$          66.42


$          62.61

Tangible book value per common
share (2)


$         39.37


$         38.20


$         38.81


$         36.21


$         37.49


$          39.37


$          37.49

Return on average assets


1.10 %


(0.42) %


1.26 %


0.93 %


1.32 %


0.33 %


1.31 %

Return on average common equity


9.37


(3.72)


11.47


8.25


11.48


2.85


11.43

Return on average tangible common
     equity (2)


15.95


(6.34)


19.85


13.93


19.21


4.86


18.98

Average equity to average assets


11.75


11.32


10.99


11.33


11.52


11.53


11.49

Stockholders' equity to assets


11.53


11.74


11.10


10.55


11.39


11.53


11.39

Tangible common equity to tangible
     assets (2)


7.17


7.21


6.82


6.26


7.15


7.17


7.15

Net interest margin


3.14


2.91


3.39


3.48


3.34


3.02


3.29

Efficiency ratio


58.60


60.69


52.79


55.62


53.74


59.63


54.16

Effective tax rate


25.85


32.01


25.60


25.43


24.88


21.21


24.55

Selected Asset Quality
     Information:















Nonaccrual loans


$       25,278


$       38,895


$       38,080


$       38,326


$       36,580


$        25,278


$        36,580

Other real estate owned - closed
branches


958


1,347


1,347


1,506


4,378


958


4,378

Other real estate owned


520


628


628


628


628


520


628

Nonperforming assets


$       26,756


$       40,870


$       40,055


$       40,460


$       41,586


$        26,756


$        41,586

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)


$             51


$           167


$           597


$           216


$          (149)


$             218


$             (83)

Allowance for credit losses-loans to
     loans


1.01 %


1.00 %


1.00 %


1.01 %


1.02 %


1.01 %


1.02 %

Net loan charge-offs to average loans
     (1)


0.01


0.01


0.04


0.02


(0.01)


0.01


0.00

Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.41


0.62


0.62


0.64


0.73


0.41


0.73

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.32


0.50


0.46


0.45


0.56


0.32


0.56

Stock Repurchase Information:















Common stock repurchased (dollars)
     (3)


$         1,519


$             —


$           786


$             —


$         6,277


$          1,519


$        60,697

Common stock repurchased (full
      shares) (3)


26,853



10,000



67,949


26,853


661,662



(1)

Income statement-related ratios for partial-year periods are annualized.

(2)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of these financial measures.

(3)

Reflects common stock repurchased under board of director authorizations for the common stock repurchase program.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.











Consolidated Loan & Deposit Metrics (Unaudited)







(In thousands)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022

Period End Loan Composition











Commercial & industrial


$         1,318,567


$         1,330,052


$         1,304,819


$         1,268,252


$         1,118,360

Owner-occupied commercial real estate ("CRE")


969,202


969,064


954,599


954,933


790,680

Agricultural


1,068,999


1,065,909


1,088,607


1,017,498


967,192

Commercial


3,356,768


3,365,025


3,348,025


3,240,683


2,876,232

CRE investment


1,108,692


1,146,388


1,149,949


1,132,951


818,562

Construction & land development


337,389


333,370


318,600


306,446


228,575

 Commercial real estate


1,446,081


1,479,758


1,468,549


1,439,397


1,047,137

  Commercial-based loans


4,802,849


4,844,783


4,816,574


4,680,080


3,923,369

Residential construction


108,095


134,782


114,392


101,286


69,423

Residential first mortgage


1,072,609


1,014,166


1,016,935


970,384


785,591

Residential junior mortgage


184,873


177,026


177,332


176,428


148,732

Residential real estate


1,365,577


1,325,974


1,308,659


1,248,098


1,003,746

Retail & other


54,350


52,975


55,266


56,259


51,539

 Retail-based loans


1,419,927


1,378,949


1,363,925


1,304,357


1,055,285

  Total loans


$         6,222,776


$         6,223,732


$         6,180,499


$         5,984,437


$         4,978,654












Period End Deposit Composition











Noninterest-bearing demand


$         2,059,939


$         2,094,623


$         2,361,816


$         2,477,507


$         2,045,732

Interest-bearing demand


1,030,919


1,138,415


1,279,850


1,242,961


1,230,822

Money market


1,835,523


1,886,879


1,707,619


1,769,444


1,411,688

Savings


821,803


865,824


931,417


939,832


858,160

Time


1,450,420


942,838


898,219


966,158


739,864

Total deposits


$         7,198,604


$         6,928,579


$         7,178,921


$         7,395,902


$         6,286,266

Brokered transaction accounts


$            173,107


$            233,393


$            252,829


$            252,891


$            265,240

Brokered time deposits


566,405


289,181


339,066


386,101


218,198

Total brokered deposits


$            739,512


$            522,574


$            591,895


$            638,992


$            483,438

Customer transaction accounts


$         5,575,077


$         5,752,348


$         6,027,873


$         6,176,853


$         5,281,162

Customer time deposits


884,015


653,657


559,153


580,057


521,666

Total customer deposits (core)


$         6,459,092


$         6,406,005


$         6,587,026


$         6,756,910


$         5,802,828

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.












Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)


































For the Three Months Ended




June 30, 2023


March 31, 2023


June 30, 2022




Average




Average


Average




Average


Average




Average


(In thousands)


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


ASSETS




















Total loans (1) (2)


$ 6,237,757


$   84,132


5.35 %


$ 6,201,780


$   79,186


5.11 %


$ 4,838,535


$   52,984


4.34 %


Investment securities (2)


1,068,144


6,094


2.28 %


1,508,535


7,246


1.93 %


1,573,027


6,126


1.56 %


Other interest-earning assets


192,034


2,357


4.87 %


120,275


1,536


5.11 %


168,082


790


1.87 %


Total interest-earning assets


7,497,935


$   92,583


4.90 %


7,830,590


$   87,968


4.49 %


6,579,644


$   59,900


3.61 %


Other assets, net


730,665






740,033






693,575






Total assets


$ 8,228,600






$ 8,570,623






$ 7,273,219






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Interest-bearing core deposits


$ 4,278,502


$   22,728


2.13 %


$ 4,325,340


$   19,587


1.84 %


$ 3,787,103


$     1,857


0.20 %


Brokered deposits


640,643


6,612


4.14 %


566,282


5,350


3.83 %


423,372


553


0.52 %


Total interest-bearing deposits


4,919,145


29,340


2.39 %


4,891,622


24,937


2.07 %


4,210,475


2,410


0.23 %


Wholesale funding


293,140


3,678


4.96 %


499,485


5,718


4.58 %


214,975


2,032


3.77 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


5,212,285


$   33,018


2.54 %


5,391,107


$   30,655


2.30 %


4,425,450


$     4,442


0.40 %


Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


2,021,892






2,168,640






1,977,569






Other liabilities


27,281






40,768






32,225






Stockholders' equity


967,142






970,108






837,975






Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity


$ 8,228,600






$ 8,570,623






$ 7,273,219






Net interest income and rate spread




$   59,565


2.36 %




$   57,313


2.19 %




$   55,458


3.21 %


Net interest margin






3.14 %






2.91 %






3.34 %


Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)




$     1,636


0.10 %




$     1,636


0.11 %




$        987


0.08 %
























For the Six Months Ended










June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022










Average




Average


Average




Average








(In thousands)


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate








ASSETS




















Total loans (1) (2)


$ 6,219,868


$ 163,318


5.23 %


$ 4,764,073


$ 104,318


4.36 %








Investment securities (2)


1,287,123


13,340


2.07 %


1,574,319


12,284


1.56 %








Other interest-earning assets


156,353


3,893


4.96 %


306,662


1,607


1.05 %








Total interest-earning assets


7,663,344


$ 180,551


4.69 %


6,645,054


$ 118,209


3.54 %








Other assets, net


735,323






750,693












Total assets


$ 8,398,667






$ 7,395,747












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Interest-bearing core deposits


$ 4,301,792


$   42,315


1.98 %


$ 3,897,885


$     3,494


0.18 %








Brokered deposits


603,668


11,962


4.00 %


441,316


1,108


0.51 %








Total interest-bearing deposits


4,905,460


54,277


2.23 %


4,339,201


4,602


0.21 %








Wholesale funding


395,742


9,396


4.72 %


214,767


3,963


3.69 %








Total interest-bearing liabilities


5,301,202


$   63,673


2.42 %


4,553,968


$     8,565


0.38 %








Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


2,094,860






1,950,528












Other liabilities


33,988






41,669












Stockholders' equity


968,617






849,582












Total liabilities and stockholders'
equity


$ 8,398,667






$ 7,395,747












Net interest income and rate spread




$ 116,878


2.27 %




$ 109,644


3.16 %








Net interest margin






3.02 %






3.29 %








Loan purchase accounting accretion (3)




$     3,272


0.10 %




$     1,561


0.07 %










(1) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.

(2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and tax-exempt investment securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%, and adjusted for the disallowance of interest expense.

(3) Loan purchase accounting accretion included in Total loans above, and the related impact to net interest margin.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)













At or for the Three Months Ended


At or for the Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


6/30/2023


3/31/2023


12/31/2022


9/30/2022


6/30/2022


6/30/2023


6/30/2022

Adjusted net income (loss)
     reconciliation: (1)















Net income (loss) (GAAP)


$          22,595


$          (8,898)


$          27,601


$          18,510


$          23,985


$           13,697


$           48,149

Adjustments:















Provision expense (2)



2,340



8,000



2,340


Assets (gains) losses, net


318


38,468


(260)


46


(1,603)


38,786


(2,916)

Merger-related expense


26


163


492


519


555


189


653

Adjustments subtotal


344


40,971


232


8,565


(1,048)


41,315


(2,263)

Tax on Adjustments (25%)


86


10,243


58


2,141


(262)


10,329


(566)

Adjustments, net of tax


258


30,728


174


6,424


(786)


30,986


(1,697)

Core banking operations / Adjusted
net income (Non-GAAP)


$          22,853


$          21,830


$          27,775


$          24,934


$          23,199


$           44,683


$           46,452

Diluted earnings (loss) per common
share:















Diluted earnings (loss) per common
share (GAAP)


$             1.51


$            (0.61)


$             1.83


$             1.29


$             1.73


$               0.91


$               3.43

Adjusted Diluted earnings per
common share (Non-GAAP)


$             1.53


$             1.45


$             1.84


$             1.74


$             1.67


$               2.98


$               3.31

Tangible assets: (3)















Total assets


$     8,482,628


$     8,192,354


$     8,763,969


$     8,895,916


$     7,370,252





Goodwill and other intangibles, net


398,194


400,277


402,438


407,117


336,721





Tangible assets


$     8,084,434


$     7,792,077


$     8,361,531


$     8,488,799


$     7,033,531





Tangible common equity: (3)















Stockholders' equity (common)


$        977,638


$        961,792


$        972,529


$        938,463


$        839,387





Goodwill and other intangibles, net


398,194


400,277


402,438


407,117


336,721





Tangible common equity


$        579,444


$        561,515


$        570,091


$        531,346


$        502,666





Tangible average common equity:
(3)















Average stockholders' equity
(common)


$        967,142


$        970,108


$        954,970


$        890,205


$        837,975


$         968,617


$         849,582

Average goodwill and other
intangibles, net


399,080


401,212


403,243


363,211


337,289


400,140


337,988

Average tangible common equity


$        568,062


$        568,896


$        551,727


$        526,994


$        500,686


$         568,477


$         511,594


Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

(1)

The adjusted net income or core banking operations measure and related reconciliation provide information useful to investors in understanding the operating performance and trends of Nicolet and also to aid investors in the comparison of Nicolet's financial performance to the financial performance of peer banks.

(2)

Provision expense for 2023 is attributable to the expected loss on our investment in Signature Bank sub debt, and the provision expense for 2022 is attributable to  the Day 2 allowance from the acquisition of  Charter Bankshares, Inc.

(3)

The ratios of tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common equity, and tangible common equity to tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles, net.  These financial ratios have been included as they are considered to be critical metrics with which to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.

