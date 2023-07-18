KALITTA AIR CAREERS TOP FUEL DRAGSTER SET FOR SEATTLE DEBUT

YPSILANTI, Mich., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a concerted effort to hire both pilots and mechanics, Kalitta Air Careers will adorn Shawn Langdon's Top Fuel dragster starting with this weekend's race near Seattle. The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series resumes July 21-23, 2023 at the Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals in Kent, Wash.

The Kalitta Air Careers Top Fuel dragster is only part of this multi-faceted effort. It will be accompanied by a multi-media employee-recruiting strategy on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn as well as traditional media focused on aviation journals and other publications both digital and printed. The effort will also include a yet-to-be-determined at-track component in the near future.

Kalitta Air Careers will be on the car for the remainder of the 2023 season except for the Nevada NHRA Nationals on The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 27-29, 2023. FES Lighting will be the primary partner for Langdon's Toyota team at that race.

"We couldn't be happier to utilize the motorsports team and the assets we have in place to spread the word about our efforts to hire pilots, mechanics and staff for the airline," Kalitta Air owner Connie Kalitta said. "My aviation and racing businesses are my long-term passions, and this is the perfect opportunity for the two to work together. We are among the best in the business in the air and among the best in the business on the racetrack – that's a great combination."

Kalitta Air is seeking pilot applicants who are interested in working in the exciting global-airlift environment. Kalitta Air's scheduled and ad-hoc trips are made using Boeing 747 and 777 aircraft. Pilots are based in their home cities with airline tickets to and from their trips provided by Kalitta Air along with industry-leading compensation, medical benefits and retirement plans.

The company utilizes five simulators in its Michigan training facility to both certify and provide on-the-job continuing education. With 12 Boeing 777 freighters being delivered to the airline in the coming months, Kalitta Air will increase its fuel efficiency and flight range while making the airline more environmentally friendly.

"We work every day to grow our airline through the well-established board and management team that runs our day-to-day operations," Kalitta Air senior vice president and deputy chief operating officer Heath Nicholl said. "Within this group is a very experienced team of vice presidents that manage operations, maintenance, human resources and executive management.

"Despite the challenging conditions of recent years, Kalitta Air grew from the 23rd largest cargo carrier to the 13th largest. Kalitta Air is well positioned for continued growth and prosperity for many years to come through our five and 10-year plans, but what we need right now, to continue growing, is pilots and mechanics."

Kalitta Air operates its own maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Oscoda, Mich., allowing it to perform heavy checks and major overhauls or repairs. Maintenance personnel offer line maintenance assistance and quick-response assistance and are available for dispatch as needed. Kalitta Air has maintenance outstations in Los Angeles, New York, Cincinnati, Anchorage, Alaska and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The airline also offers a U.S. Department of Labor-approved apprentice program which provides payment and employee benefits to participants as they learn alongside experienced mechanics. Apprentice candidates can be FAA Airframe and Powerplant certificated in approximately 30 months and expect a minimum starting hourly wage of $24. No prior aviation experience is required, but applicants must have a high school degree or GED (general education diploma) and be at least 18 years old.

"It's great to be a part of the growth plans at Kalitta Air," Langdon said. "What Connie built over the years is such a great business, and if we can help promote the airline to pilots and mechanics, we're excited to do that. We'll do everything we can to keep Kalitta Air growing.

"It's a privilege to help with this effort, but I feel that way about working for Kalitta Motorsports, too. Connie is such a legend in NHRA Drag Racing, but he's a legend in aviation, too. Every time I go to a trade show for Kalitta Air or visit the maintenance facility in Oscoda (Mich.), I get a whole new appreciation for Kalitta Air – it's just a huge business, and it's awesome to be part of it."

"To say we're honored to help Kalitta Air recruit pilots and mechanics is a pretty big understatement," Kalitta Motorsports general manager Chad Head said. "Kalitta Motorsports and Kalitta Air already work together a lot so it makes perfect sense for us to use the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing series platform and our NHRA on FOX broadcasts to tell the Kalitta Air story and help them recruit the people they need. We look forward to expanding this effort to some presence at race tracks as we refine planning going forward."

For additional information or to apply, please visit bit.ly/KalittaAirCareers.

About Kalitta Air:

Kalitta Air is a Limited Liability Company headquartered in Ypsilanti, Mich., Kalitta Air began service in November 2000 with three Boeing 747 aircraft but currently flies some 29 planes, comprised of 777 freighters and B747-400 freighters with 12 more economical 777s arriving by the end of 2024. Capable of air-express delivery of virtually any type of freight, the company provides scheduled or on-demand charter service for customers in the United States and around the world. Kalitta Air is committed to providing its customers with the most cost effective and complete on-demand air cargo services available in the industry. For more information, please visit www.KalittaAir.com and follow us on social media.

About Kalitta Motorsports:

Kalitta Motorsports is a three-car team competing in the 21-race NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) Camping World Drag Racing Series. Founded by team owner Conrad "Connie" Kalitta in 1959, Kalitta Motorsports fields two Top Fuel dragsters driven by Doug Kalitta and 2013 NHRA Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon as well as a Funny Car driven by 2018 NHRA Funny Car champion J.R. Todd. Located in Ypsilanti, Mich., the team owns four World Championships and more than 100 national event wins through multiple sanctioning bodies. For additional information, please visit www.TeamKalitta.com and follow the team on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook using @TeamKalitta.

