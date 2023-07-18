Long-time home care sales executive brings deep industry expertise to help hospice and palliative care providers modernize their software experience.

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curantis Solutions, an innovator in hospice and palliative care electronic health records software, today announced the appointment of Vicki Goodman as Chief Revenue Officer, responsible for leading the company's sales and marketing teams and go-to-market strategies. Ms. Goodman joins Curantis Solutions effective immediately, and reports to Chief Executive Officer, John Carreker.

Curantis Solutions Appoints Vicki Goodman as Chief Revenue Officer

"Vicki brings over 30 years of experience in the hospice and home care industry," said Mr. Carreker. "She's had tremendous success in leading home care companies through growth and expansion. She is both tenacious and compassionate and we feel that she is the perfect person to lead Curantis through pivotal growth in the coming months and years."

Prior to Curantis Solutions, Ms. Goodman served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at MatrixCare, and before that she was the Director of Sales at Optima, where she played a pivotal role in more than doubling their revenue in less than two years. She's played a crucial role in three start-up ventures, leveraging her expertise to navigate the challenges of selling new products and services, catapulting them to industry leading solutions that are still highly regarded in the post-acute market today. She possesses a deep understanding of the post-acute care market and is passionate about solving the complex challenges that hospice and palliative care providers face today.

Ms. Goodman has a Master of Health Administration from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from East Carolina University.

"As a nurse by background, hospice and palliative care is my first love, so I couldn't be more excited," said Ms. Goodman. "The company's mission of advancing care through innovation is exactly what this industry needs. It's time we work smarter, not harder, and I am thrilled to put my experience to work to further advance Curantis in making a real impact in the lives of nurses, administrators, healthcare staff and the patients they serve."

Curantis Solutions also announces a recent advisory board appointment with the addition of Mike Lalor, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Trellis Supportive Care, who brings valuable insights on palliative care, pharmacy, medical staffing and regulatory risk.

Carreker adds, "We take our role as software solutions provider very seriously in terms of how we impact the workday and the lives we touch through our software. We're assembling a team and advisory board of the brightest minds in the industry to build and deliver solutions that are refreshingly simple to hospice and palliative care."

About Curantis Solutions

Curantis Solutions is a software company focused exclusively on advancing care through innovation for hospice and palliative care providers. We envision a world where the dread of documentation and billing has been replaced with a seamless experience that leverages the latest world-class technology, intelligent design and a genuine culture of caring to deliver modern-day conveniences that healthcare workers have come to expect from technology.

