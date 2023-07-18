Amwins Announces New Hires Joining Stealth Partner Group and Amwins Group Benefits

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, announced three new additions to the firm. Brad Matthews and Todd Marcoux will be joining the sales team at Stealth Partner Group, the largest stop-loss wholesaler in the U.S., and Kathy Phillips will be joining the ancillary practice team for Amwins' Group Benefits division, a leading provider of employee benefits products and services.

Brad Matthews will serve as vice president working in the southeast region and based out of Tampa. After graduating from the University of Georgia with a finance and risk management degree in 2006, Brad moved to Tampa and began his career with Genworth Financial which was acquired by Sun Life Financial in 2007. Brad considers the highlight of his sales career being inducted into the Sun Life Distribution Hall of Fame in 2017. He has a passion for finance and has held his Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation for more than 10 years.

Todd Marcoux will serve as vice president working in the northeast region and based out of Boston. Todd earned his MBA from the University of Massachusetts and began his insurance career in 1993, bringing 30 years of industry experience to Stealth Partner Group. He spent the last 16 years with Tokio Marine HCC as vice president and manager for the northeast and mid-Atlantic territories.

"We are delighted to bring Brad and Todd on board," said Harley Barnes, chief executive officer at Stealth Partner Group. "They have a tremendous level of experience and expertise that will enhance our ability to provide best-in-class support to our clients, carriers and retail broker partners."

Kathy Phillips will serve as senior vice president and Ancillary Benefits national practice leader. With over 30 years of experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in life, disability, extended sick bank transformation, supplemental health, dental and leave administration. Kathy was a top-producing ancillary insurance wholesaler at Lincoln Financial Group, focusing on helping clients find solutions to their benefits challenges. She is a highly sought-after expert in the field, and her unwavering commitment to providing superior service and building strong, lasting relationships was a cornerstone of her 27 year tenure at Lincoln Financial Group.

"With her proven expertise in ancillary benefits, Kathy is a great asset to our growth strategy and ongoing mission to provide industry-leading broker and client support," said Riva Dumeny, chief operating officer at Amwins Group Benefits. "Kathy is an innovative leader, and we are looking forward to sharing the developments she brings to our products, services and carrier relationships."

