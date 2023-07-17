Xcelerate Auto Releases XCare Battery and Drive Unit Coverage for Electric Vehicles

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcelerate Auto, LLC, in partnership with Endurance Dealer Services and AmTrust Financial, expand XCare vehicle service contracts to include EV batteries and drive units.

Xcelerate Auto launches "first of its kind" Electric Vehicle Battery & Drive Unit Warranty for Tesla and all EVs.

Xcelerate Auto, LLC, the leader in electric vehicle (EV) financial products and services, is proud to announce the expansion of their XCare vehicle service contracts to include EV drive batteries and drive units. In partnership with Endurance Dealer Services and AmTrust Financial Services, Xcelerate first released the XCare EV extended warranty four years ago. In efforts to continually mature the EV space and push the boundaries on what the growing EV community needs, Xcelerate, along with the same collaborators, have now expanded the XCare plan to include drive battery and drive unit coverage for electric vehicles.

Since the XCare EV warranty launch in 2019, it has been widely viewed as the first and only EV coverage that is dependable and explicitly designed for EVs by EV professionals. It is also the only EV warranty intended to work around a direct-to-consumer service model operated by vehicle manufacturers such as Tesla, Lucid, and Rivian. XCare has been a reason why many choose to get into a used EV or allows them to stay in their EV for years to come. Thousands of EV owners have been financially protected with unexpected service issues dealing with technology that most do not understand.

For Xcelerate Auto, this is further iteration to what they offer to the EV community. KJ Gimbel, Chief Executive Officer of Xcelerate Auto, states: "Since the beginning years of Tesla, we have helped to create products and services that accelerate the mass adoption of EV ownership. XCare was a natural progression from where we started, and proud to include the battery and drive unit as part of our extensive EV coverage."

The introduction of XCare battery and drive unit coverage is the first of its kind, doubling an EV's manufacturer coverage while maintaining the same factory degradation. Milad Davoodi, Xcelerate Auto's Chief Operating Officer, shares: "Since launching XCare, we have taken large amounts of feedback from customers to enhance our newer and improved warranty options. In 2023, the total amount of electric vehicles that will be offered will double; therefore, we have to increase the number of vehicles that fall under the eligibility of XCare. Our mission is to further drive EV adoption while adding value to the growing, yet aging, EV population for years to come."

XCare coverage is available for electric vehicles up to 10 years old or 125,000 miles, and now includes battery and drive unit coverage for EVs under 7 years old or 100,000 miles at the time of contract purchase. In addition, XCare vehicle service contracts offer unique consumer benefits such as 24/7 roadside assistance, towing, trip interruption, rental car reimbursement, and commercial coverage.

Xcelerate Auto plans to continue to work with like-minded organizations and financial institutions to offer their consumers new benefits, including future financing and payment options. Consumers with the XCare plan will have the ability to refinance their vehicles with XCare coverage wrapped in as well as XCare payment cards to streamline the claims process for vehicle owners and auto manufacturers. For Xcelerate, progress and innovation never stops…

About Xcelerate Auto, LLC

Xcelerate Auto is a team of former Tesla leaders and Tesla partners, founded in 2014 that offers a completely transparent leasing experience to consumers and businesses nationwide while also being the creators of XCare EV Protection. Their clients receive true cost of ownership by transitioning over to electrification, and offer expertise by professionals who have been in the EV space since 2011, all while receiving a no pressure, technology driven, no nonsense approach to their purchase and/or lease. The company's sales staff brings over 20 years of experience in the auto industry, and 12 years in the EV industry, and knows the market inside and out. For more information about Xcelerate Auto, visit https://www.xcelerateauto.com.

About Endurance Dealer Services

Founded in 2006, Endurance is the nation's premier provider of vehicle service contracts. Endurance Dealer Services is the administrator and obligor of Endurance vehicle protection plans and programs, enabling the company to customize products to meet the ever-changing needs for dealers and their customers. Endurance is one of the largest providers of vehicle service contracts in the nation and backed by AmTrust, an AM Best "A-" rated insurance company. Since 2012, the company has paid over $265 million in claims and continues to be the industry's fastest growing top-rated vehicle service contract provider. For more information about Endurance Dealer Services, visit https://www.enduranceds.com.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit https://www.amtrustfinancial.com

