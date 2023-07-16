Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH Coalition Founder and President, Moves to Emeritus Status and Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III Appointed as New President

Transfer of Leadership to Take Place During Annual Convention Event with Vice President Kamala Harris

CHICAGO, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomorrow, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition will officially transfer leadership as Reverend Jesse Jackson transitions to emeritus status and Reverend Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III is welcomed as the organization's next president. Rev. Dr. Haynes will be formally introduced during the Rainbow PUSH Coalition's 57th annual conference during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday, July 16 at 2 PM CT.

For the last 57 years, Rev. Jackson has led the Coalition which has global reach and impact. His decision is a result of his ongoing journey with Parkinson's disease. He arrived at the decision after reflecting on his life's work and prayer. While Rev. Jackson will pivot from his role as president, his commitment to continue the freedom movement is unwavering and in his new role as emeritus, he will elevate his life's work by teaching ministers in the social justice movement.

"I am looking forward to this next chapter where I will continue to focus on economic justice, mentorship, and teaching ministers how to fight for social justice. I will still be very involved in the organization and am proud that we have chosen Rev. Dr. Haynes as my successor," said Reverend Jesse Jackson, Founder and President of the Rainbow Push Coalition.

The new president, Rev. Haynes, is a prophetic pastor, passionate leader, social activist, orator, and educator engaged in preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ, and fighting against racial injustice. He has devoted his life to economic justice and empowerment in underserved communities and transforming the lives of the disenfranchised.

Dr. Haynes has served as a visionary and innovative senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, for the past 40 years. He considers himself a long-time student of Rev. Jackson and has spoken to and for Rainbow PUSH Coalition frequently. He has also formed alliances with local and national community leaders, and federal officials, to fight social injustice, domestic violence, and poverty. As a reflection of his commitment to community transformation and social consciousness, Dr. Haynes has served in various leadership capacities in organizations that champion social change and education.

"As a student of Rev. Jackson's, I am honored to be selected for this prestigious and important position. The role Rainbow PUSH Coalition plays today is just as critical as it was in 1963, when the organization was founded. Our communities need organizations like Rainbow PUSH to not only continue the fight for justice and equality, but to shepherd the next generation of advocates into the movement," said Reverend Rev. Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, incoming President of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Rev. Jackson worked directly with the chairs of the four Rainbow PUSH organizations – including Rainbow PUSH Coalition, PUSH (People United to Save Humanity), PUSH Excel, and the Citizenship Education Fund – to select Rev. Haynes as its next president. Chairs include CK Hoffler, Joyce Tucker, John Graves and Yusef Jackson.

The important work of Rainbow PUSH will continue as Rev. Haynes transitions into his new role. More details will be provided at the annual Rainbow PUSH conference starting today, July 15 through July 19 in Chicago.

Rev. Jackson looks forward to focusing on the collection of his papers and archives, a documentary and the teachings of the freedom movement modalities that will help ground the next generation. "If we are to perpetuate equality, it is vitally important that the historical philosophies and techniques are deposited in the minds of the next generation of leaders," said Rev. Jackson. "Each social advocate must realize that their innate quest for equality is not an original concept, but a continuum of the ancestral freedom movement."

About Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Rainbow PUSH Coalition is a multi-racial, multi-issue, progressive, international organization that was formed in December 1996 by the Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. through merging of two organizations he founded Operation PUSH People United to Serve Humanity (estab. 1971) and the Rainbow Coalition (estab. 1984). With headquarters in Chicago and offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Oakland, the organization works to make the American Dream a reality for all citizens while advocating for peace and justice around the world. RPC is dedicated to improving the lives of all people by serving as a voice for the voiceless. Its mission is to protect, defend and gain civil rights by leveling the economic and educational playing fields while promoting peace and justice around the world.



