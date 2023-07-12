THE APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL LVII HALFTIME SHOW STARRING RIHANNA , EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY ROC NATION AND JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT, SCORES FIVE 2023 EMMY NOMINATIONS

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna, the most watched Halftime in history has earned five 2023 Emmy nominations. The critically acclaimed show was produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton serving as director.

Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to receive 5 Emmy nominations this year and extremely proud of our partnership with the NFL," stated Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez. "I'm particularly grateful for Roger Goodell's unwavering trust in our organization and thankful for Robert Kraft's belief in our capabilities and for making the original connection with the NFL. We look forward to continuing to elevate the Super Bowl halftime show and creating unforgettable memories for millions across the world."

In 2022, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar made history, garnering five Creative Arts Emmy nominations, winning three Creative Arts Emmys, including Outstanding Variety Special (Live), a first ever for the show.

APPLE MUSIC SUPER BOWL LVII HALFTIME SHOW STARRING RIHANNA NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna •

FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer

Shelley Rodgers, Art Director

Lindsey Breslauer, Art Director

Maria Garcia, Art Director

Lily Rodgers, Art Director

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Hamish Hamilton, Directed by

Shawn Carter, Directed by

Outstanding Music Direction

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Omar Edwards, Music Director

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna • FOX • Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Eric Becker, Technical Director

David Alfano, Camera

Rob Balton, Camera

Danny Bonilla, Camera

Kary D'Alessandro, Camera

Keith Dicker, Camera

Sean Flannery, Camera

Kevin French, Camera

Shaun Harkins, Camera

Helena Jackson, Camera

Tayler Knight, Camera

Toré Livia, Camera

Allen Merriweather, Camera

Eann Potter, Camera

Jofre Rosero, Camera

Keyan Safyari, Camera

Casey Roche, Camera

Christopher Rybitski, Camera

Rod Wardell, Video Control

