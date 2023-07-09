CGTN: Xi urges Jiangsu to take lead in advancing Chinese modernization

BEIJING, July 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President Xi Jinping has called on east China's Jiangsu Province to take the lead and set an example in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection trip in Jiangsu from Wednesday to Friday.

Lauding the strengths of Jiangsu's solid industrial foundation, rich scientific and educational resources, sound business environment and huge market size, he urged the province to continue to play an exemplary role in promoting reform, innovation and high-quality development, as well as in contributing to China's efforts to foster a new pattern of development.

During the trip, Xi visited the cities of Suzhou and Nanjing, and went to places including an industrial park, enterprises, a historic and cultural block, and a science lab. On Friday morning, Xi also heard a work report from the provincial Party committee and the government of Jiangsu.

Modernization of sci-tech

Xi told officials that the key to Chinese modernization lies in the modernization of science and technology.

Efforts should be made to reinforce the principal role of enterprises in innovation, encourage the flow of innovation resources to enterprises, and promote the industrial application of scientific and technological advances, Xi added.

He also called for establishing a basic system to support comprehensive innovation and increasing sci-tech investment through diverse channels and strengthening the legal protection of intellectual property rights.

During his inspection, Xi reiterated the importance of advancing the development of science and technology.

Visiting the Suzhou Industrial Park, Xi emphasized the crucial role of hi-tech parks in achieving self-reliance and self-strengthening in science and technology. He called for deeper integrated development of enterprises, universities, and research institutes, with enterprises taking the lead.

The Chinese president highlighted the importance of fostering new industries and accelerating industrial upgrades by leveraging new technologies. Additionally, he emphasized expanding international cooperation to build world-class high-tech parks that are open and driven by innovation.

When inspecting a 6G comprehensive lab of Purple Mountain Laboratories in Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu on Thursday afternoon, Xi said that with the rapid advancement of information technology, disruptive technologies can emerge at any moment. He stressed pursuing a pragmatic path of innovation.

He also encouraged young researchers at the Nanjing's NARI Group Corporation, to make breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies, thus leading a fulfilling life.

Building a modern Chinese civilization

Building a modern Chinese civilization is essential to advancing Chinese modernization, Xi noted during his meeting with party and governmental officials. He urged Jiangsu to step up the promotion of sectors including science and technology, education and culture.

On Thursday morning, Xi strolled through the Pingjiang Historic and Cultural Block, a site with a rich history spanning over 2,500 years.

He noted that the fine traditional Chinese culture embodies qualities such as resilience, patience, and perseverance, which have become an integral part of the Chinese national spirit.

Xi said that Suzhou has excelled in blending tradition with modernity, simultaneously promoting historical and cultural inheritance and boosting high-tech innovation and high-quality development.

This approach epitomizes the future of development, he added.

Ensuring people's livelihoods

Xi also demanded accelerated efforts to establish a well-rounded social security system, improve employment promotion mechanisms and public services to boost employment.

He called for better ensuring the employment of key groups.

On workplace safety, Xi said safety overhauls must be carried forward to curb serious and major accidents.

Xi called for vigilance against flooding disasters as China is about to enter a key period for flood control. He also noted the increased risks of forest fires in some regions.

Various emergency preparations must be made to reduce all sorts of losses to the minimum, Xi added.

