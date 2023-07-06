See's Candies® Presents Lollypalooza

During the month-long extravaganza, See's fans can look forward to delicious limited-time offerings, special deals, exciting promotions, and a chance to win free Lollypops for a year

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the renowned candy company, is delighted to announce the exciting arrival of its first-ever Lollypalooza.

The 2023 Lollypalooza Lineup Box. (PRNewswire)

For the entire month of July, all 13 of See's Candies Lollypop flavors will share the stage together for the first time. From classic favorites to limited-time flavors, Lollypop lovers will want to be first in line to grab a box.

To sweeten the festivities, See's is offering 20% off on all packaged Lollypops and Little Pops® throughout July, which includes the new 2023 Lollypalooza Lineup Box. This pre-packed, colorful assortment of 30 Lollypops features all 13 flavors and is now available for $22.80 (originally $28.50) in shops and online while supplies last.

Featured flavors include: Chocolate, Vanilla, Butterscotch, Café Latté, Cinnamon, Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Caramel, Chocolate Coconut, Orange Cream, Strawberry Cream, Mint Cream and Root Beer.

For those seeking a more customized experience, the 2023 Lollypalooza Build Your Own Lollypop Lineup Box allows customers to select their favorite Lollypops from See's year-round and limited-time flavors, available for $22.80 (originally $28.50) in shops and $24.00 (originally $30.00) online while supplies last.

Additionally, customers who visit a See's shop on National Lollypop Day, July 20, will receive a free Lollypop of their choice.

"Our signature Lollypop was one of See's first product innovations. We didn't make them in our first year of operation (1921), but we have been making our square-corner Lollypops for nearly a century," said Pat Egan, President & CEO. "Our Lollypops are truly one-of-a-kind…and so are our customers! Our customers are the heart of our business, and we chose this July to produce each flavor—even those we only make part of the year—all at once.

"So, in honor of our customers and our first Lollypalooza, we're looking to candy enthusiasts and creative minds for their help in seeking See's next big act: a new Lollypop flavor," Egan continued. "We had such a wonderful experience with the first 'What's Your Sweet Idea?' campaign, and we can't wait to see the incredible flavor ideas our customers will come up with this time."

Brand fans are encouraged to share their ideas for what See's next Lollypop flavor should be at Sees.com/LollyIdea from July 6 through July 24, 2023.

Whether it's a unique twist on a classic taste, or an entirely new and daring combination, See's welcomes all suggestions.

Follow along and join See's Candies in celebrating the joy of Lollypops by visiting Sees.com/Lollypalooza or enter to win free Lollypops for a year by visiting Sees.com/LollypopDay.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

See’s Candies Lollypops. (PRNewswire)

See's Candies (PRNewsfoto/See's Candies) (PRNewswire)

