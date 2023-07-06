Higginbotham Builds New Mexico Presence by Combining with Cress Insurance Group

Partnership Gives Higginbotham a Second Location in the State

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham, one of the nation's largest independent insurance, financial and HR services firms, today announced that it joined forces with Cress Insurance Group in Albuquerque, NM, to expand its reach across the state. Cress Insurance Group is an independent commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and employee benefits agency locally owned since 1984. Higginbotham and Cress Insurance Group will come together to enhance service to the group's 2,500 clients and serve a broader customer base in New Mexico.

Cress Insurance Group in Albuquerque, NM, joins Higginbotham. (PRNewswire)

Higginbotham and Cress Insurance Group come together to serve a broader customer base in New Mexico .

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into its single source solution and a strong cultural match. Cress Insurance Group is the second agency in New Mexico to join Higginbotham, which entered the state in 2020 through a partnership in Las Cruses, NM.

Cress Insurance Group President Tom Cress said of the decision to partner with Higginbotham, "It was critically important that we protect our staff and the customers we serve. Our success is a direct result of the trusting relationships we've established. It didn't take us long to see how the Higginbotham culture and leadership team aligned with the guiding principles of our agency. We could not be more delighted."

Cress Insurance Group provides insurance broker services to businesses of all sizes and sectors reflected in its community. In addition, two of the agency's professionals have served on the Independent Insurance Agents of New Mexico board. "Our local team will continue serving New Mexico with the added power of one of the largest employee-owned insurance firms in the country," Cress said of their combined strength.

Higginbotham Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid said, "When we look at New Mexico, we see a diverse market. With our size, we have the broad experience and resources to become a strong presence there by delivering our value proposition through a partner established in the community like Cress Insurance Group."

Higginbotham gave the title of managing director to Cress, and he will continue guiding the agency.

About Cress Insurance Group

For over 35 years, Cress Insurance Group has helped New Mexico businesses and individuals get the right insurance coverage for their unique needs. As a locally-owned agency, the group provides fast, reliable, consistent and personal customer service for health insurance, life insurance, auto insurance, home insurance, workers' compensation, business liability insurance and commercial property insurance. Visit cressinsurance.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services ranked in the top 20 largest independent insurance brokerages in the U.S. The employee-owned firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, opened in 1948 and today serves businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast. Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Higginbotham