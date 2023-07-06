Blue Compass RV Completes Brand Rollout in Texas

17 Stores in Key Markets Across Texas Come Together under Inspiring Blue Compass RV Brand and Logo

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Compass RV announced that it has completed the rollout of the Blue Compass RV brand in Texas. Blue Compass RV is now a leading RV retail brand in major RV markets across Texas including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, the Coastal Bend area, Beaumont, Tyler, and Lubbock.

"We are excited to complete the launch of the Blue Compass RV brand across our stores in Texas," said Blue Compass RV Founder, CEO and President Jon Ferrando. "This will position us to grow our customer base further in Texas, which is a very strong market for us and the largest RV market in the United States. The response to our new brand from customers, our associates and the local communities in Texas has been amazing."

Blue Compass RV has stores concentrated in the top Texas markets. Texas has four markets in the top twenty in the US based on registrations in 2022; Dallas/Fort Worth (#2 in US), Houston (#3 in US), Austin (#14 in US) and San Antonio (#17 in US). Blue Compass RV has 17 stores across Texas and 11 stores are concentrated in these key top markets.

This updated branding in each dealership consists of the new blue-hued logo, featuring a sun-drenched landscape of mountains accessible by a road of possibilities – best seen through a vehicle purchased at a Blue Compass RV location. As consumers head to these locations, they will be treated to new signage, both in the facility and on the property, as well as an elevated experience that directly reflects the Blue Compass RV brand.

ABOUT BLUE COMPASS RV:

Blue Compass RV is the fastest growing RV retail company in the United States with a mission to provide an exceptional sales, service and RV ownership experience for its customers. Blue Compass RV has over 100 RV stores in 33 states. Blue Compass RV is led by Jon Ferrando, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and President. Jon Ferrando was instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. Blue Compass RV's leadership team has over 300 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

The below dealerships have received a full rebrand this summer:

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Alvin is now Blue Compass RV Houston

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Austin is now Blue Compass RV Austin

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Boerne is now Blue Compass RV Boerne

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Corpus Christi is now Blue Compass RV Corpus Christi

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Dallas is now Blue Compass RV Dallas

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Denton is now Blue Compass RV Denton

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Fort Worth is now Blue Compass RV Fort Worth

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Katy is now Blue Compass RV Katy

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Rockport is now Blue Compass RV Rockport

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter San Antonio is now Blue Compass RV San Antonio

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Seguin is now Blue Compass RV Seguin

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Silsbee is now Blue Compass RV Beaumont North

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Tyler is now Blue Compass RV Tyler

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Beaumont is now Blue Compass RV Beaumont

ExploreUSA RV Supercenter Canton is now Blue Compass RV Canton

Pharr RVs Lubbock is now Blue Compass RV Lubbock

