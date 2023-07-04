United States Air Force Flyover Thrills Guests on Fourth of July at Walt Disney World Resort

Photos, b-roll & sound bites from Magic Kingdom Park available on WDWNews.com

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Independence Day, Walt Disney World Resort hosted two breathtaking U.S. Air Force flyovers of Magic Kingdom Park on July 4, 2023.

The U.S. Air Force conducts a special Independence Day flyover of Magic Kingdom Park on July 4, 2023. A squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets flown by the 33rd Fighter Wing made two passes over the world-famous theme park. (PRNewswire)

The Air Force showcased their capabilities with two flyovers as part of their national outreach program which aims to engage and inspire the next generation of patriotism. At approximately 10:30 a.m., a squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets flown by the 33rd Fighter Wing made two passes over the world-famous theme park. The first flyover included a KC-135 tanker flown by the 6th Air Refueling Wing. 2023 marks the Air Force's 100 years of aerial refueling capabilities. It's also the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

Fourth of July is a time for patriotic celebrations across the United States, and there is no better place to salute the stars and stripes than Walt Disney World Resort. Star-spangled spectaculars are a time-honored tradition across the resort, reflecting Walt Disney's deep love of America and faith in the nation's future.

The flyover is also the latest example of Disney's long history of support for the military dating back to Disney's founders, Walt and Roy Disney, who both served their country during the First World War. That tradition continues today with events like the daily Flag Retreat ceremony at Magic Kingdom Park, where an active-duty military member or veteran is selected from the park's daily visitors to be honored. The Walt Disney Company has also been a leading proponent of hiring, training and supporting military veterans with the Heroes Work Here initiative, the Heroes Supply Here program and Disney's Veterans Institute.

