Alside® Survey Reveals Top Reasons Homeowners Would Consider Replacing Windows

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With warmer weather and longer days, summer is a busy time of year for window replacement. A brand of Associated Materials, Alside® commissioned a national survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll®, to learn the most common reasons house/apartment/condo owners would consider replacing their windows, along with other valuable insights into the window purchasing experience. The survey polled more than 1,300 house/apartment/condo owners across the United States.

"Window replacement continues to be a popular home improvement project, and it's not hard to see why." -- Adam Copel

Topping the list of reasons they would consider replacing windows is to enhance energy efficiency (36%), followed by damage (29%), moisture mitigation or leakage (12%), part of a larger home renovation (9%), alleviate ongoing maintenance needs (6%), and aesthetics (5%). House/apartment/ condo owners only had a slight difference of opinions among the four regions of the United States (Northeast, South, Midwest and West).

Enhancing energy efficiency was the top contender that homeowners selected to save costs and reduce their carbon footprint. However, one age group did not agree with the majority: nearly half of 18- to 34-year-olds (45%) said damage was the No. 1 reason they would consider replacing windows.

"Window replacement continues to be a popular home improvement project, and it's not hard to see why," said Adam Copel, Windows Business Director for Associated Materials. "Not only does replacing windows enhance a home's energy efficiency and curb appeal, it also can increase its overall value. We expect to see continued growth in this sector as homeowners seek to save on energy costs and invest in their properties. Consumers have a lot of options, including Mezzo® Windows, which are designed to help homeowners improve energy efficiency of their homes with several configurations that meet stringent ENERGY STAR® requirements."

The survey also asked house/apartment/condo owners how they would choose a contractor if they were considering replacing windows. Word-of-mouth/family or friend recommendation and best price (each 28%) tied for the top spot, followed by high rating online (22%), product selection or brands available to them (14%), and advertisements or other promotions (4%). Males and females, however, did not agree on the top quality that drives their contractor choice: females lean more toward word-of-mouth recommendation, while the best price drives males' purchasing decision (33% and 27%, respectively).

Finally, Alside wanted to know if house/apartment/condo owners know how long their windows should last. Nearly a third (32%) think windows should last more than 20 years before needing replacement. By selecting the right window for the climate and with proper care, Alside windows can not only meet but exceed homeowners expectations. Additionally, Alside adds peace-of-mind by backing windows with a lifetime limited warranty.

The survey results offer valuable insights to homeowners and industry professionals alike, helping them better understand reasons behind window replacement and make more informed decisions when it comes to home improvements. "Not only does this align with our mission and vision, but it also supports our continued focus to provide homeowners with energy-efficient solutions for their homes," Copel said.

For more information on Alside and its window solutions, visit www.alside.com.

Additional survey results, including breakdowns by age, gender, and geographic region, are available to media upon request.

About Alside

A brand of Associated Materials, LLC, Alside is a leader in exterior building products for residential and commercial remodeling and new construction markets. Established in 1947, Alside distributes a variety of windows, siding and metal building products throughout its more than 100 company-operated supply centers across the United States, serving as a true partner to contractors, remodelers, builders and architects for building products and services. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside from June 8-12, 2023, among 1,329 U.S. house/condo/apartment owners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + /- 3.1 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Susan DiMauro at SDiMauro@associatedmaterials.com.

