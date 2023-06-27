Terryn Lawrence Named Chief Sustainability Officer, Rabobank North America

The newly created role, covering both Wholesale and Rural, will lead the central sustainability organization for the North American region

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rabobank, a leading global food and agribusiness bank, today named Terryn Lawrence the Chief Sustainability Officer for North America. Lawrence brings over a decade of executive experience and recently served as Managing Director, leading key partnerships at Persefoni, a carbon management software platform that enables financial institutions and corporations to measure, manage and report their carbon emissions.

Terryn Lawrence, Chief Sustainability Officer for Rabobank North America (PRNewswire)

In the newly created role, Lawrence will focus on working across the food value chain - on products and businesses like regenerative agriculture, renewable energy, and greener innovations. Her department will develop a North American sustainability strategy and objectives in alignment with our global ambition to integrate sustainable solutions that are good for customers, society and the world. Lawrence will report to Shawn Smeins, Head of Rural, North America, and will drive the execution of sustainability initiatives across Rabobank's rural and corporate and investment banking businesses.

"This role is vital as opportunities arise in the food and agricultural and energy space, and will continue to position Rabobank North America as a premier financial services provider focused on the region's agriculture industry," said Smeins. "Terryn brings a wealth of experience in leading cross-functional initiatives and has an extensive track record of developing sustainability-related commercial opportunities to drive new growth for customers."

As the Chief Sustainability Officer, North America, Lawrence will build and lead a cross-functional sustainability community within the North American region across Rabobank. In addition, she will collaborate closely with the global Rabo Carbon Bank and Food System Transition teams to accelerate sustainable food production with climate-smart initiatives that reduce emissions and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

"I am excited to support our commitment to advancing the food value chain by providing sustainable business solutions that produce more while using fewer natural resources to feed the growing global population," said Lawrence. "I look forward to applying my experience and passion for sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship with business development to make an impact and bring value to our clients and communities."

Early in her career, Terryn worked for one of the largest American member-owned agricultural cooperatives. Since then, she has built and scaled several ESG-focused technology startups, including one of her own, and has worked with many large financial institutions and Fortune 500 companies. While on assignment in London, Terryn earned a certificate from the University of Cambridge's Business Sustainability Management program within the Institute of Sustainability Leadership. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas' Walton College. Lawrence now resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Contact

Melanie Bernds

Public Relations, Rabobank

(314) 605-6363

Melanie.bernds.smith@raboag.com

About Rabobank

Rabobank Group is a global financial services leader providing wholesale and retail banking, leasing, and real estate services in more than 38 countries worldwide. Founded over a century ago, Rabobank today is one of the world's largest banks with over $660 billion in assets.

In the Americas, Rabobank Wholesale Banking North America is a premier corporate and investment bank to the food, agribusiness, commodities and energy industries. Rabo AgriFinance, a subsidiary of Rabobank, is a leading financial services provider for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses in the United States. Together, we provide sector expertise, strategic counsel and tailored financial solutions to clients across the entire value chain. Visit www.RabobankWholesaleBankingNA.com and www.RaboAg.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Rabobank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rabobank