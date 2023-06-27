Over 50 Million Packages Securely Delivered to myQ Connected Garages Across the U.S. with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of deliveries have been made to homeowners with myQ and Amazon Key, turning their garage into a preferred delivery location to help protect their packages and groceries from porch pirates and bad weather. myQ works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, a free Amazon Prime member benefit. This groundbreaking collaboration has revolutionized package delivery and mitigated the risks associated with package theft. To date, 50 million packages and counting have been delivered securely to myQ connected garages with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery.

myQ technology works with Amazon Key for a secure garage delivery solution that adds convenience and peace of mind to daily life. Your package is the key to your garage, giving a trusted and vetted delivery driver one-time, verified access – no need to give them your garage code or be around to let them inside. To move on to their next delivery, drivers must ensure the garage door is closed once the package is delivered. In-Garage Delivery is completely customizable to give you more flexibility and control over your Amazon packages. You choose when and where you want your packages delivered by selecting your preferred delivery method when you set up your account.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this growth milestone for Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery," said Kiel Fitzgerald, Senior Director of Delivery Services for Chamberlain Group, a global leader in access control solutions and myQ connected technology. "myQ offers a seamless and reliable solution for Amazon Prime customers who want the added convenience and security of having their packages delivered inside their garage."

Getting setup with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery is easy:

Look up to see if your garage door opener already has myQ technology. If there is a myQ logo and a WiFi logo, or it says "powered by myQ" on your garage door opener, download the myQ app and follow the steps to connect your opener(s) to the myQ app.No myQ, no problem. All new Chamberlain and LiftMaster brand garage door openers come with integrated myQ technology. If you're not in the market for a new opener you can easily connect any leading brand garage door opener with a myQ Smart Garage Control device for less than $30. Link Your Accounts: Link your account to Amazon Key in the myQ app.



Select In-Garage Delivery at Checkout: Add items to your cart and select In-Garage Delivery at checkout. Amazon Key will take care of the rest.



Add a myQ Smart Garage Camera: Keep an eye on your deliveries and watch them happen in real time when you add a Keep an eye on your deliveries and watch them happen in real time when you add a myQ Smart Garage Camera to your smart garage door opener. The myQ Smart Garage Camera adds streaming and recorded video to the myQ app so you can see who is coming and going when you're not home.

See how Amazon Key In-Garage Grocery Delivery works here. To find out if you are eligible for Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery click here.

About Chamberlain Group

Chamberlain Group, a Blackstone company, is a global leader in smart access solutions across residential and commercial properties. Our prominent brands LiftMaster®, Chamberlain®, Merlin® and Grifco® are found in millions of residential and commercial access applications across the globe. Our innovative products and partnerships, powered by our myQ® smart technology, provide customers with smart access solutions to move safely through garages, homes, communities, businesses and storage facilities. Chamberlain Group pioneered vehicle-to-home connectivity through patented technology aboard hundreds of millions of vehicles. Chamberlain Group includes Controlled Products Systems Group, a leading wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S., and Systems, LLC, one of North America's leading dock leveler manufacturers. Follow Chamberlain Group on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

