MARRIOTT BONVOY PRESENTS THE BEST HOTELS ACROSS THE CARIBBEAN FOR AN EPIC SUNSET SIGHTING THIS SUMMER

Catch some of the best spots throughout the Caribbean to witness spellbinding sunsets just before the night sky takes over.

PLANTATION, Fla. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer season in full swing, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's portfolio of 31 extraordinary brands – encourages travelers to book a fun-filled vacation and discover some of the best destinations to witness the magical golden hour this summer. From quintessentially luxury stays to idyllic family-friendly resorts, there is a Caribbean escape for all holiday seekers.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman (PRNewswire)

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

Vacation views are enjoyed from sunrise to sunset at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino. Guests can marvel the scenic views from the guestroom balcony, on Palm Beach or at dinner at the property's pop-up restaurant Atardi on the beach, where guests dine with their toes in the sand and the tone is set by the melodic waves hitting the shore, while Aruba's sunset lights the sky with hues of bright orange.

Curacao Marriott Beach Resort

This undiscovered gem is home to breathtaking sunsets, available for guests to view from two incredible pools, one adult exclusive with a lap pool and one family friendly. In Curacao Marriott Beach Resort, food is an expression of connection. At Salty Iguana Ocean Grill, afternoon meals are savored as the sun makes its final descent beyond the Atlantic.

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba

The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba invites travelers to an experience of a lifetime at the iconic Eternity Bridge. More than 300 couples said, "I Do" in this picturesque area, with the Caribbean Sea as their backdrop, featuring stunning sunsets and the island's native Mangrove trees.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Restaurants at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman ensure guests experience the island's beauty while dining. Saint June, a seaside bar and restaurant, features panoramic ocean views and a stylish alfresco atmosphere. The restaurant also offers guests the option of dining on a beautiful beach deck located directly on Seven Mile Beach.

The Ritz- Carlton, St. Thomas

The Ritz Carlton, St. Thomas offers an unparalleled sunset experience aboard the resort's very own luxury catamaran, The Lady Lynsey II. Visitors can embark on a luxurious 1.5-hour sunset sail through the bay with champagne and scrumptious hors d'oeuvres. Every week guests can enjoy the Sea to Sails experience where a local fisherman displays his catch of the day on the resort's beach and guests select what will be served at their table and even cooked at request.

The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club

Guests are treated to magnificent golden hour views anywhere they step at The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, however, there are secret spots travelers don't want to miss. They can find spectacular views at Playa Blanca restaurant deck, the Clubhouse at Corales golf course, by the resort pool or simply soak it all in from a private beach gazebo.

The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte

At The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte, the sun descends over the majestic silhouette of Mountain Isabel de Torres. Guests are encouraged to visit the resort's oceanfront restaurants, Baia Lounge and Aguaji, where they can indulge in delectable cuisine while immersing themselves in the splendor of nature's masterpiece.

No matter how travelers choose to spend their Caribbean summertime, Marriott Bonvoy Members can earn up to 10,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per stay for reservations booked between June 16 through September 8, 2023. For information and reservations, visit Best Sunsets in the Caribbean (marriott.com).

