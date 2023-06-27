Introducing Swantide's AI-powered assistant

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swantide today announced Corduroy, a new AI-powered assistant that makes it faster and easier than ever to manage complex CRM implementations, enhancements, and changes. With this new tool, users can search for the exact problem they are trying to solve and Corduroy will show them how to build this requirement into their CRM -- without any technical skills needed. Now, customers can not only deploy complex processes in just a few clicks, but also discover what needs to be built to meet their business' goals.

(PRNewswire)

"By leveraging AI, Swantide can accelerate its roadmap and offer even more value to customers, no matter their experience level or revenue operations knowledge," said Taylor Lint, Founder and CEO of Swantide. "We serve all customer skill sets, and this tool makes it easier for our less-technical users to manage changes to their system, learn best practices about revenue operations, and deliver process improvements in a fraction of the time."

Corduroy is the first of many AI features Swantide is building to support the management of the GTM tech stack.

About Swantide

Swantide automates the setup, configuration, and management of the go-to-market tech stack. Its platform sits on top of existing GTM tools and allows users to quickly implement and document changes, without the need for deep technical knowledge. Swantide is designed to be the simplest and most cost-effective way to get sales systems off the ground.

Swantide was founded by Taylor Lint in 2020. Prior to founding Swantide, Taylor was a software engineer at LinkedIn and Alphabet, and has since become a member of this year's Forbes 30 under 30 for Enterprise Technology.

Automate the configuration and management of your GTM tech stack with Swantide (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Swantide