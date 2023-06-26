Boxed Water™ Throws Shade on New York (literally) With "Greenhouse" SoulCycle Ride Celebrating One Tree Planted Partnership

New Yorkers rallied around the most renewable water's expanded NYC distribution, urban tree planting efforts in Queens, and the new Watermelon flavor.

HOLLAND, Mich., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of Boxed Water™ – the most sustainably packaged water compared to single-use plastic bottles and aluminum cans – gathered at the Williamsburg SoulCycle in Brooklyn to celebrate the brand's expanding New York presence and urban tree planting efforts that are currently underway in Queens and cities across the U.S.

By joining forces with SoulCycle, who recently converted all packaged water in studios to Boxed Water™, attendees were treated to lush, foliage-forward studio rides with an abundance of decorative plants provided by Horti. Following the "Greenhouse" spin, guests hydrated with Boxed Water's newest flavored water, Watermelon.

"We wanted to underscore a theme of replenishment in our role of offsetting plastic waste, offering clean hydration, and planting trees," said Kavita Shah, VP of Marketing at Boxed Water™. "We are thrilled that our presence and role in New York is growing commercially and philanthropically, where businesses and consumers alike are pushing for change for the benefit of the planet."

Earlier this month Boxed Water™ shared that they are working with the independent operators (IOs) of the Tropicana Brand Group to increase distribution throughout metro NY. Meanwhile, New York hotels looking to offset waste by swapping out plastic and aluminum packaging for Boxed Water™ include Pendry Manhattan West, The Edition, The Wall Street Hotel, Crosby Street Hotel, Civilian, and many more.

"Travel/hospitality is one of those arenas where there is a large demand for packaged water due to travelers' refill limits and challenges," added Shah. "The New York hotel industry is a priority focus for us because of our potential to really reduce waste."

Also underway, 800 of a planned 2,000 urban trees have been planted in Kissena Park, Queens through One Tree Planted's Urban Forestry Action Fund. Boxed Water™ is proud to be supporting this project as well as other urban planting efforts across the US including the planting of 240 trees in San Francisco, CA; 600 fruit trees in Inglewood, CA; 120 trees at municipal schools in Orlando, FL; and 100 street trees in Boston, MA.

Urban tree efforts will help mitigate the effect of dangerous urban heat islands, providing green spaces for communities in need and enhancing air quality to improve human health. Boxed Water™ is also continuing its longstanding partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), where they have funded 1.4 million planted trees over the last six years to areas impacted by wildfires and deforestation.

"We want Boxed Water's existence to have a net positive effect with our consumers, our partners, and, most importantly, our planet," said Boxed Water™ CEO Daryn Kuipers who attended the New York event. "It's wonderful to share space today with people looking to make change in a way that's fun, replenishing and celebratory."

Boxed Water™ continues to lead the water category with the most renewable packaging compared to plastic and aluminum, as verified by an ISO certified Life Cycle Analysis conducted by Anthesis. Boxed Water™ cartons are 92% plant based (including the cap), all sourced from sustainably harvested pines and tree pulp waste. This year, the brand received CarbonNeutral® product certification from Climate Impact Partners on its 500 ml cartons.

Boxed Water's cartons are also 100% curbside recyclable for a majority of U.S. residents, including New Yorkers.

ABOUT BOXED WATER™

Boxed Water™ was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold, and enjoyed. This year, Boxed Water™ became the most sustainable brand on the market, at 92 percent plant based with their packaging and new plant-based cap. All Boxed Water's cartons source paper from trees in well-managed forests – where new trees are continuously planted to replace the ones harvested – and are shipped flat to reduce the number of trucks required for transportation. Boxed Water™ also fills water close to the source and the consumer to reduce its carbon footprint, and all cartons are 100% recyclable, refillable, and BPA free. Boxed Water™ is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation and Ocean Blue Project. The simple act of choosing Boxed Water™ is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water™ is headquartered in Holland, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah.

