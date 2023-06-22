Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design Pursue 'Collaborative Future Living' via 2023 Project

Annual research project examines the relationship between nature, art and design, exploring how we can create socially and environmentally just societies

This year, faculty and students explore the theme of 'Collaborative Future Living' via two courses examining mutuality, the future of spaces and sustainability strategies

The initiative is part of the RISD x Hyundai Motor Group Research Collaborative

SEOUL, South Korea and PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) today announced the latest phase of work in the RISD x Hyundai Motor Group Research Collaborative, a multiyear partnership exploring the relationship between nature, art and design.

HMG X Rhode Island School of Design _'Collaborative Future Design'_1 (PRNewswire)

Now in its fourth year, the partnership brings together RISD faculty members and student researchers who are helping the Group investigate mutuality, the future of spaces and sustainability strategies under the theme of 'Collaborative Future Living.'

"In the realm of design, sustainability becomes paramount as we acknowledge that we always learn from nature," said Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center. "By observing and studying the intricate systems and solutions that nature provides, we can create future living spaces that not only harmonize technology, humanity and the environment but also draw inspiration from the wisdom of nature itself."

The partnership reflects the Group's commitment to fostering a sustainable society while highlighting the expertise of RISD faculty members and the experimental creativity of students to conceive of future realities.

"When thinking about designing for future generations, natural systems and processes are there to remind us how vital and vulnerable our environment is," said SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. "Through this collaboration, we were able to understand nature and gain insight into design that benefits everyone without harming the environment, and through this, it became an opportunity to have a broader and longer perspective where nature and humans can coexist."

"RISD and Hyundai Motor Group share a deep curiosity about the world, which allows both organizations to examine and explore boundless ideas and innovations," said RISD President Crystal Williams. "This work prioritizes educating students for the future, bringing their current creative practices to bear on today's most critical challenges. Such contributions require time and space for reflection, experimentation and innovation. We thank Hyundai Motor Group for continuing to invest in this partnership."

