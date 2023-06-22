DESOLATION HOTEL EXPANDS TO HOPE VALLEY, CA, MARKING THE ECO-CONSCIOUS LUXURY BRAND'S SECOND LOCATION

Now offering two distinct destination experiences—both in California's nature-rich Sierra Nevada region—Desolation Hotel continues to bring rugged luxury to outdoor enthusiasts

HOPE VALLEY, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful 2022 opening of its first luxury micro-resort (located in South Lake Tahoe), Desolation Hotel announces its expansion to a second Sierra Nevada location: Desolation Hotel Hope Valley (located in Hope Valley, CA). The family-owned, eco-conscious hotel brand now offers two ways to explore this singular Northern California region—and will be running a shuttle between the properties, providing guests convenient access to both experiences. Guests staying at either location may freely access amenities at either property.

Formerly known as Sorensen's Resort, and now Desolation Hotel Hope Valley, this mountain retreat has been a beloved getaway for outdoor and adventure enthusiasts since 1926. Under Desolation Hotel's ownership, Co-Founder Chet Pipkin and team are bringing their commitment to sustainability, increased access to the outdoors, and support for the local community to this storied property. Their philanthropic efforts include supporting the Sugar Pine Foundation , resulting in the planting of one tree per every room night booked in the Tahoe Basin area, as well as recent donations exceeding $250,000 to local organizations such as Keep Tahoe Blue (League to Save Lake Tahoe) and the Tamarack and Caldor Fire Victims Fund.

Desolation Hotel Hope Valley features a variety of accommodations, all of which blend seamlessly with the area's natural surroundings. These include:

27 Cabins – Lovingly restored over the past century, these include custom-made furniture by regional craftsmen utilizing natural oak, pine, and redwood. Modern and luxe touches elevate each cabin (e.g., state-of-the-art kitchen appliances, brass fixtures, freestanding bathtubs, and Belkin technology throughout). Multiple layouts, including studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom options are available.

7 Luxury Yurts – Yurts feature oak floors, gas fireplaces, king beds, windows providing abundant natural light, and modern bathrooms with oversized soaking tubs.

A Restored 1951 Spartan Trailer - This trailer-turned-glamping suite sits along the West Fork Carson River and offers a blend of nostalgia and modern design. It features cherrywood finishes, outdoor patio seating, a queen-size bed with a full-size pullout sofa.

Campgrounds - available for RV and tent camping, there are 13 sites across 15 acres completely surrounded by trees and wilderness; each come equipped fire rings, bear-proof food storage boxes, and communal bathrooms with showers.

In addition to the above accommodations, Desolation Hotel Hope Valley offers amenities specifically designed to enhance one's wilderness experience; these include a wood-fired sauna, telescopes for stargazing, outdoor firepits, summer lawn games, and complimentary seasonal gear for outdoor adventurers (e.g., snowshoes, sleds, cross-country skis, clear bottom kayaks, and paddle boards). There is a general store on-site (complete with grab-and-go picnic items, bait & tackle, groceries, coffee, and more) and the all-day dining destination, Sorensen's Cafe, turning out seasonal, mountain-inspired favorites like Alpine Artichoke Fondue and Bavarian-Style Pretzels, alongside fresh cocktails, craft beer, and regional wine. Like Desolation Hotel South Lake Tahoe, the new Hope Valley location is dog-friendly and provides guests with access to several EV charging stations on property.

Nestled in the majestic Sierra Nevada Mountain Range, the property is just 25 minutes from South Lake Tahoe and one hour from the Reno-Nevada International Airport, yet feels worlds away from city life with its secluded forest location. The hotel provides easy access to outdoor excursions including dozens of alpine lakes, views of the West Fork Carson River (which runs through the Desolation Hotel Hope Valley campgrounds), Kirkwood Ski Resort, and abundant hiking trails (many of which begin right at guests' front doors).

"We are proud to be the owners of this storied landmark," says Chet Pipkin, Co-Founder of Desolation Hotel. "Surrounded by rugged beauty and untamed wilderness, this destination further brings to life our commitment to provide access to unforgettable experiences in nature. Although the immersion in remote nature differs from the town of South Lake Tahoe, both our properties offer guests an unparalleled opportunity to explore and appreciate this region. And we make every effort to give our guests an authentic and immersive local experience, from suggesting off-the-beaten-path swimming holes to sharing our favorite hikes or ski runs."

To celebrate the new Desolation Hotel Hope Valley location, the team is featuring an "Alpine Escapes" offer: guests who book a stay at both properties during the same trip, receive a 15% discount for stays Sunday through Thursday by using promo code DHescape15 (available now through September 4, 2023; for additional offer details and to book Desolation Hotel Lake Tahoe, click here , for Desolation Hotel Hope Valley, click here). Reservations for Desolation Hotel Hope Valley can be made online at www.desolationhotel.com/hope-valley/book or by phone at 530.694.2203; rates start at $250/night. Sorensen's Cafe reservations are available at OpenTable. Follow Desolation Hotel Hope Valley on Instagram and Facebook . The hotel is located at 14255 CA-88 Hope Valley, CA 96120.

About Desolation Hotel

Desolation Hotel boasts two distinct, eco-conscious resorts located in California's Sierra Nevada region, Desolation Hotel Hope Valley (located in Hope Valley, CA) and Desolation Hotel Lake Tahoe (located in South Lake Tahoe, CA). Each hotel includes premium accommodations, restful luxuries, and endless opportunities for adventure. Attracting outdoor enthusiasts eager to explore nature's bounty, Desolation Hotel is an opulent yet intimate place where guests feel at home after enjoying various expeditions. Between its signature "wildernests", elevated on-premise dining and local expert staff to facilitate authentic experiences, Desolation Hotel is a modern adventurer's paradise.

