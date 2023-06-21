New Savant Power Storage Brings Industry-First Smart Energy Experience to Homes and Businesses

Scalable smart energy storage system combines with intelligent software to provide a safer and smarter energy monitoring, management, and backup solution

HYANNIS, Mass., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savant Systems, Inc., a global industry leader in smart home and energy anchored by the Savant Power System that features a patented and award-winning flexible load management, announced today that it has launched its new energy storage system (ESS) – Savant Power Storage.

"Now more than ever, home and business owners are looking for simple ways to combat rising energy costs, ensure power and safety during outages and access renewable energy sources," said Bob Madonna, Savant CEO. "Savant Power Storage maximizes energy efficiency and can optimize clean energy such as solar, while providing access to affordable power during peak pricing periods and outages."

Savant Power Storage is a foundational and scalable smart home technology that consists of an integrated inverter and LFP battery system and intelligent software that offers optimized power source management, high performance energy storage and flexible load management that can be tailored to meet the needs of any home or business up to 800 A.

Pricing for Savant Power Storage 20, Savant's first energy storage system (ESS) product to launch, starts at $19,500 MSRP with a 10-year warranty, and is eligible for U.S. tax credits, as well as other government subsidies via the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). To order, customers can simply log on to savant.com for a free smart home consultation. A Savant smart home and energy expert will provide information and a quote for a system that meets their specific home or business needs and connect them with a local installer. Shipping will begin in the third quarter of 2023.

With a scalable inverter and LFP battery system that houses between 12.5 kW to 125 kW of storage delivering from 20 kWh to 200 kWh, Savant Power Storage 20 draws homeowners, installers, and builders ever closer to a convenient Net Zero emissions smart home. Home and business owners will enjoy its unique all-in-one shallow design with a small footprint. Installation time is significantly reduced compared to other energy solutions, due to a quick-load battery system and the ability for a single installer to complete the entire project, saving homeowners and installers time and money.

Savant's intuitive and award-winning user app allows for easy monitoring, control, and automation of everyday energy consumption, optimizing efficiency, reducing costs, and maximizing the life of stored energy during peak pricing periods and outages. Users can automate their home or business for any scenario such as switching to stored power in the event of a grid outage, prioritizing storing energy before an approaching storm and much more.

Savant Power Storage can operate as a standalone or as part of a complete end-to-end Savant Power System that combines onsite energy generation, inverter and battery storage, generator control, flexible load management for every circuit, and level two EV charging.

The Savant Power System along with the vast lighting, entertainment, security, and comfort portfolios of Savant smart home and GE Lighting, a Savant company, creates the only integrated whole home and energy automation solution that can be controlled by one software platform and app. This extensive portfolio gives solar installers, integrators, and builders the opportunity to upgrade their customers into a more complete, convenient, and energy efficient smart home or building that is suited specifically to their unique needs.

About Savant

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant's innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment – climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy – together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at savant.com.

