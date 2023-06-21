Celebrate International Day of Yoga with Baleaf: Unleash Your Inner Strength in Style and Comfort

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baleaf Sports ("Baleaf"), a contemporary activewear brand committed to creating versatile, eco-friendly products, invites yoga enthusiasts to join them in celebrating International Day of Yoga by embracing their new Sweatleaf Collection. This innovative range of activewear is designed to meet the varying needs of yoga practitioners at all levels, from beginners to experts, and offers a stylish and comfortable experience for everyone.

"We recognize the important role that yoga plays in supporting a healthy lifestyle, and celebrate the day with yoga practitioners worldwide," said Katherine, CMO of Baleaf. "The Sweatleaf Collection checks all the boxes for global yoga lovers who are paying more attention to self-care and physical and mental health in the post-pandemic era."

Baleaf's Sweatleaf Collection features a light compression fabric that provides a seamless, skin-friendly feel, allowing users to move with ease and enjoy their yoga practice. With carefully designed pockets, the collection is perfect for various occasions, from workouts to casual outings.

The Sweatleaf Butterfly-Back Bra is one of the standout products in the collection. It is designed with the U-neck and low-impact activities in mind. The wide shoulder straps provide enough support, and the straps form a crisscross back for a stylish butterfly-back look. The bra also comes with removable soft cups that deliver light support and maximum comfort.

Perfect for yoga, fitness, running, gym workout, training, sports, or daily casual wear, the Sweatleaf High-Rise Pocketed Shorts are made with Sweatleaf fabric. These shorts have passed the squat test and are non-see-through. They are also moisture-wicking and quick-dry, ensuring that users stay comfortable during their workouts. The shorts feature a high-rise style for tummy control, and the two side pockets provide ample storage space for phones, keys, and cards. The flatlock seams ensure no chafing, allowing users to move freely.

The Sweatleaf Crew Neck Crop Top is slim-fitting and features a crewneck and pull-on closure. It fits more body shapes and has flatlock seams to ensure no chafing, making it an ideal option for any festive weather.

Yoga and its related practices involve exercising both the body and mind, resulting in a variety of physical and mental advantages, including increased flexibility, better balance and posture, and a wider range of motion. In honor of International Day of Yoga, Baleaf is offering a special promotion on its official website. Customers who purchase two Sweatleaf yoga items will receive a 10% discount, whereas those who buy three or more products will receive a 15% discount.

About Baleaf

Founded in 2014, Baleaf is a contemporary activewear brand which caters to those who enjoy dabbling in fitness trends but don't want to keep stockpiling gear for each activity they engage in, including yoga, running, cycling, outdoor, swimming. With a mission to empower everyday motion and a vision of a world where every person can experience the joy of everyday motion in their own way, Baleaf's purpose is to build confidence beyond belief.

