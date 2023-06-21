Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Vehicles of 2023

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) business is booming, and consumer interest in EVs has increased dramatically this year alone. EV sales grew from a share below 1% in 2018 to EVs representing 3.2% of sales in 2021, 5.8% in 2022, and 7.2% in the first quarter of 2023. According to a forecast by Cox Automotive, 2023 will be the year EV sales surpass the one-million mark in the United States. To help guide the ever-growing number of in-market EV shoppers, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company, has named the Best Electric Vehicles of 2023.

"We are in the midst of a sea change in the industry as EV sales become a growing slice of the American automotive pie," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "More and more shoppers are hungry for new EVs, and automakers are continually developing and introducing new EV models as the demand continues to surge - with no signs of slowing."

To compile this list, Autotrader's expert editorial team drove and lived with the 2023 model-year electric cars, asking all of the right questions along the way and ultimately contributing their opinions, expertise and ratings to determine the best of the bunch. Only pure EVs were allowed on the list; there are no hybrids, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. All vehicles on the list are from the 2023 model-year and feature a base manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) under $100,000. Lastly, vehicles on the list must be generally available to the public in at least 15 states at the time of publication. Below are Autotrader's choices for the Best Electric Vehicles of 2023, listed in alphabetical order by brand:

Autotrader's Best Electric Vehicles of 2023*

2023 BMW i4

BMW reboots its EV approach and comes up with a winner: Whatever you thought of BMW's first run at EV, the i3, it was missing a certain something – it didn't look or perform like a BMW. The 2023 BMW i4 corrects course with a Gran Coupe that our editors agree looks and drives like a BMW.



2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford's electric pickup gathers steam in its second year: The F-150 Lightning somehow synthesized decades of pickup truck knowledge with the latest and greatest EV technology and infused thoughtful details and user-friendly features.



2023 Genesis Electrified G80

South Korea's luxury brand shows how to elevate the executive EV sedan without breaking the bank: Genesis, Hyundai's luxury offshoot, rethought the gasoline-powered luxury sedan, the G80, and developed the 2023 Genesis Electrified G80. Precisely as the name hints, the Electrified G80 replaces the G80's engine with an all-wheel-drive EV powertrain.



2023 Genesis GV60

An all-new compact luxury EV SUV gets the formula just right: For a company that started with a two-car lineup nearly a decade ago, Genesis has expanded in all the right directions. The 2023 Genesis GV60 is one of the latest additions to the lineup, a compact luxury EV crossover SUV with style, performance, and range.



2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 impresses in its second year: Until the Ioniq 6 becomes widely available across the U.S., the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 compact EV SUV represents the best Hyundai has to offer – and that's been good enough to land it on our list two years in a row.



2023 Kia EV6

Kia's take on the near-luxury midsize EV crossover continues to gain acclaim: Since we named the EV6 to our list last year, it has continued to gather awards and great reviews across the automotive landscape. The EV6 again proves Kia is a design-forward company willing to take risks to set its vehicles apart.



2023 Lucid Air

A new manufacturer delivers a surprisingly well-built and beautiful EV: The road to success is littered with failed EV startups, so it's great to see the 2023 Lucid Air on our Best EVs list. The Air, a midsize sedan, delivers "ingenious engineering, attention to detail, high build quality and a finely developed aesthetic sense," according to one of our editors.



2023 Nissan Ariya

Nissan adds another branch to its EV tree: Nissan has a solid history in EVs, having promoted the Leaf through two generations of production. Rather than abandoning the entry-level, the 2023 Nissan Ariya builds on the Leaf and enlarges the concept, scale, and range.



2023 Porsche Taycan

Shocking when first unveiled, the 2023 Porsche Taycan is now a fixture in the sport sedan field: With blistering acceleration, impressive handling, and expansive range, the Taycan has even spawned two specialty spinoffs, the Taycan Cross Turismo and Sport Turismo.



2023 Rivian R1T

The 2023 R1T electric pickup truck proves there's room for a startup in the EV field: Rivian is a startup EV manufacturer hoping to reach maturity with innovative vehicles. The 2023 R1T electric pickup truck, a repeat entry from last year's list, demonstrates a flair for design and function.

*Vehicles are listed alphabetically by brand.

To learn more about the Best Electric Vehicles of 2023 from Autotrader, including pricing details, photos, additional vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-electric-cars.

