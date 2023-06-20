Silver Cross Hospital Expands Use of Kyruus' Award-Winning Online Scheduling Solution Across Specialties and Services

348-Bed Community Hospital Builds on Success of Preventive and Diagnostic Care Scheduling Impact

BOSTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyruus, the leader in healthcare provider data management, price transparency, and patient access and engagement, today announced that Silver Cross Hospital , an Illinois based not-for-profit community hospital, is expanding its use of Kyruus' award winning ProviderMatch platform. A customer since early 2021, Silver Cross first partnered with Kyruus to help launch consumer self-service scheduling for a variety of preventive and diagnostic services including annual screening mammograms, CT scans, lab appointments, and more.

Kyruus logo (PRNewswire)

Supported by Kyruus' foundational provider data and inventory management capabilities, Silver Cross launched their initial online scheduling program focused on driving patients to the right diagnostic and preventive services through self-service. They saw immediate impact on their organization—in the first six months, consumers self-scheduled over 500 appointments per month for key services such as mammograms, ultrasounds, and lab services. Encouraged by the demand for digital self-service from consumers, Silver Cross expanded its online scheduling program to include providers across primary care, gastroenterology, and cardiology.

"Building a foundation of the right data and routing was our first step to creating a scalable strategy that allowed us to engage consumers directly," said Teresa Andrea, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Silver Cross Hospital. "People want the flexibility to manage their care however and whenever they want, and offering online scheduling across a variety of care types was key to delivering on what our patients want and need. We're excited to expand digital self-service and continue our partnership with Kyruus as part of our broader digital front-door strategy, realizing even greater impact for our patients in the future."

Silver Cross's expansion news follows the recent announcement that the Kyruus ProviderMatchⓇ platform was again recognized as the "Best Online Search and Scheduling Solution'' by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market. This award comes at a time of growing consumer preference for online scheduling, with over 40% of consumers preferring to book medical appointments online , and half reporting they'd switch providers for the ability to schedule online instead of via phone.

"Silver Cross represents one of the many organizations who are making strategic investments in tech to benefit the entire enterprise—helping them get more patients to the right care more efficiently than before," said Paul Merrild, President of Kyruus. "We are honored to be recognized again by MedTech Breakthrough and privileged to work with Silver Cross and others that share our commitment to meeting the growing consumer demand for convenience and flexibility in scheduling care."

Hear more about Silver Cross's provider data management and online scheduling strategy from Teresa Andrea, Chief Information Officer at Silver Cross, during Kyruus' upcoming webinar, Putting Provider Data to Work: How Leading Healthcare Organizations are Powering Innovation & Operational Efficiency on Wednesday, June 28th at 1 PM ET.

About Silver Cross

Silver Cross Hospital is an independent, not-for-profit healthcare provider serving Will County and southwest suburban communities since 1895. Silver Cross has been recognized as a Merative 100 Top Hospitals National Award winner 10 times, honored with an "A" Hospital Safety Grade by The Leapfrog Group 17 times, and is rated 4 Stars by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. With over 4,500 employees, physicians and volunteers, Silver Cross operates a 348-bed acute care hospital and 12 satellite facilities providing outpatient services and physician offices. Silver Cross opened a state-of-the-art replacement hospital in 2012 at I-355 and Route 6 in New Lenox. In 2022, Silver Cross provided over $54 million in charity care and other community benefits. To learn more about Silver Cross Hospital,visit www.silvercross.org.

About Kyruus

Kyruus is on a mission to connect people to the right care. Serving more than 500 healthcare organizations and 100 health plan brands, our platform includes solutions for provider data management, price transparency, provider search and scheduling, and digital patient intake—all to help people navigate and access the care they need. We've reimagined a better healthcare journey, resulting in more satisfied members and patients, more aligned and engaged clinicians, and improved financial performance for the organizations we are proud to call our partners.

Visit www.kyruus.com to learn about our solutions for health systems and hospitals.

Visit www.epionhealth.com to learn about our solutions for medical groups and practices.

Visit healthsparq.com to learn more about our solutions for health plans.

Contact:

Chad Van Alstin

KNB Communications

cvanalstin@knbcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyruus