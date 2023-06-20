Athletes unite to create the Enhanced Games, a competitor to the Olympic Games: The first global sports event without drug testing.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A coalition of Olympic athletes, doctors and scientists announce the creation of the Enhanced Games ™ (www.enhanced.org) – a direct challenger to the Olympic Games that aims to celebrate the best of humanity and science. This will be the first international sporting event without drug testing.

"After competing in three Olympics, I know first-hand that all the wonderful achievements of the Olympic Movement are at risk because of the over-politicisation of the Olympic bureaucracy," said Brett Fraser, who represented the Cayman Islands in Swimming, and serves as the Enhanced Games' Chief Athletes Officer.

The Enhanced Games will be the first international sports event that fully supports performance enhancements. "We believe that science is real and has an important place in supporting human flourishing. There is no better way to highlight the centrality of science in our modern world than in elite sports," said Dr Aron D'Souza, the President of the Enhanced Games.

"We all know that the use of performance enhancements in sports is an open secret. The safest way to level the playing field is to allow athletes to openly use science to achieve their full potential," said D'Souza.

According to research published by the National Institutes of Health, an estimated four million Americans have used anabolic steroids. The Enhanced Games has assembled a Scientific and Ethical Advisory Commission with leading research scientists and clinicians, including academics from Harvard and Oxford.

Furthermore, the Enhanced Games is developing a capital-efficient model that will, unlike the Olympic Games, pay successful athletes. "Athletes from around the world choose to pursue sport out of passion – while making sacrifices of life and limb. The return is minimal, even when you win a medal. The IOC benefits greatly financially and has never offered to share the wealth with those who provide the product which is entertainment for the world," said Winter Olympian Christina Smith of Canada, a member of the Enhanced Games Athletes Commission.

Under Aron D'Souza's leadership, the Enhanced Games is forming the necessary infrastructure to deliver a world-class sporting event without burdening taxpayers. Announcement of the first host cities and selected sports will be made in due course.

"Today, the athletes of the world are standing up to Thomas Bach's International Olympic Committee and saying, with a united voice: Science is real," said D'Souza.

Dr Aron D'Souza is the President of the Enhanced Games.

Brett Fraser is a three-time Olympian, representing the Cayman Islands in Swimming. He is the Enhanced Games' Chief Athletes Officer.

Christina Smith is a Canadian Olympian and has won two bronze medals in the Bobsleigh World Cup.

