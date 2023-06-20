ATHLETES CHARITABLE CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW CLIENTS AND PODCAST LAUNCH ANNOUNCEMENT

Non-profit's recent client additions include Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey and All Pro AJ Brown

ATLANTA, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, was established one year ago to change the game of giving for professional athletes. In that time, nearly two dozen athletes across genders and sports have utilized this division of United Charitable to navigate the complexities of establishing or growing their philanthropic efforts. Athletes Charitable serves as a turnkey operation that provides the tools, resources and expertise to help build a legacy beyond the playing field.

Hannibal Navies of Athletes Charitable (PRNewswire)

Athletes Charitable serves as a turnkey operation to help professional athletes build a legacy beyond the playing field.

Recently added clients to the Athletes Charitable family include Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, NFL All Pro AJ Brown and the College of Charleston Basketball NIL consortium. The organization also partners with former NFL MVP Michael Vick, NBA rising star Wendell Carter Jr., and female golfer Alexis Belton, among numerous others.

During his nine-year NFL career, Hannibal Navies demonstrated a passion for philanthropy and social good efforts that created meaningful change in disenfranchised communities. As the of leader of Athletes Charitable, he provides leadership, strategic direction, and creative partnership opportunities that fuel the growth and sustainability of the organization.

"As Athletes Charitable celebrates its one-year anniversary, I am most proud of the positive feedback from the athlete community and the recent momentum has proven we are on the right path to make a difference," said Navies. "Our leadership team has been in their shoes, and it was imperative that we make starting or growing a philanthropy easy and reachable for athletes."

In addition, the "Giving Legends" Podcast will launch this fall with guests including NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis discussing their careers and philanthropic efforts. The show is hosted by Navies and 15-year NFL veteran Charlie Batch, an Athletes Charitable athlete ambassador who has been recognized off the field for his business acumen and community involvement.

Athletes Charitable is a concierge non-profit membership group specifically designed by and for professional athletes. It assists professional athletes successfully navigate the complexities of establishing or growing their philanthropic efforts by serving as a turnkey operation that provides the tools, resources and expertise to build a legacy beyond the playing field. United Charitable, the parent organization of Athletes Charitable, received both the Guidestar 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency and the 100 out of 100 Give with Confidence by Charity Navigator.

To learn more about Athletes Charitable, please visit www.athletescharitable.org. To learn more about United Charitable, please visit www.unitedcharitable.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Charitable