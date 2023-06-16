The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a Taco Bell x Crocs collab and the best places for families to live in each state.
- Taco Bell® and Crocs Partner for Limited Edition Collab
The iconic brands have reimagined Crocs' comfy Mellow Slides and added some heat so fans can be reminded to Live Más with every step. With a simple, yet modern design, Crocs Mellow Slides boast a mood-boosting silhouette and blissful design to allow your feet to melt into the footbeds.
- Fortune Well Announces Second-Annual Fortune 50 Best Places to Live for Families List
Of the 2023 list, Fortune Wellness Editor Jennifer Fields says, "Last year we focused on the 25 places most able to support multigenerational families, regardless of location. This year, as part of Fortune's ongoing commitment to meeting our readers where they are, we decided to showcase 50, giving working professionals a sense of where their families may be best supported, regardless of their state of residence."
- Next Generation Experimental Aircraft Becomes NASA's Newest X-Plane
To help the U.S. reach its goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, NASA and Boeing are collaborating to build, test, and fly the X-66A. The single aisle aircraft is projected to consume up to 30% less fuel and features a Truss-Braced wing concept.
- Southwest Airlines Celebrates Its Birthday Week with 40% Off Base Fares and a Week-Long Sweepstakes
"In true Southwest style, we're celebrating with Heart all week long with one of the largest sales of the year, week-long sweepstakes, and more fun opportunities leading up to our 52nd birthday and our established national day, Wanna Get Away Day, on June 18," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President Marketing at Southwest Airlines.
- Petco Partners with Snoop Dogg to Sniff Out 'Better Quality Pet Care for Less Human Money'
The campaign's hero 30-second spot, "DOGG WALK," features the rapper as the human version of a Doberman Pinscher, aptly reminiscent of the breed Snoop famously transformed into in the video for his top hit "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)" on his 1993 debut album, "Doggystyle."
- Home-buying competition pushes prices higher
"Many homeowners are still opting not to sell and give up historically low mortgage rates. But those who do have been rewarded with bidding wars as buyers compete for limited options," said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker.
- Green Giant® Survey Names Corn as America's Favorite Vegetable
This marks the first time corn has achieved the honor of being the country's favorite veggie, with broccoli previously taking top honors all five years since the annual consumer survey's inception in 2018.
- H&M USA Breaks GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for World's Largest Drag Brunch
H&M set the new record for the World's Largest Drag Brunch earlier today (June 10), with a 412-person drag brunch in Brooklyn, New York, that benefited one of the retailer's longtime collaborators and co-hosts of the event, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.
- Match Launches New Feature Designed to Combat Dating App Burnout
Match believes that three days can change everything, and this new timed experience helps those who are committed to finding a relationship start meaningful conversations, while avoiding the endless game of messaging and churning through options.
- Latinistas, World's First All-Latina Fashion Doll Line Sold Market-Wide at Major Retail Makes Debut as First Line Launched Under Historic New Toy Division
Designed to reflect the beauty and diversity of the Latino community, Latinistas boast a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors, varying hair textures, diverse facial features, diversity in heritage, backgrounds, and aspirational interests. Latinistas awaken toy aisles with a dose of cultural authenticity, in a historically culturally ambiguous toy market.
- Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute Announces New Center on Public Civility
Americans overwhelmingly agree that we must return to an era of civility and mutual respect. The Center on Public Civility will be a catalyst in this critical effort and invites individuals and institutions from across the country to become part of this initiative.
